Xbox Project Scarlett Will Run 4K Games at 60 fps with Much Faster Load Times

Microsoft's next Xbox, which is currently codenamed Project Scarlett, will come with key improvements that will make it far more consistent, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told Gamespot in a recent interview.

In the interview, Spencer said that Project Scarlett will prioritize performance in both frame rates and loading times. More specifically, he said that Microsoft is prioritizing getting games to run at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution, and also noted that the company is optimizing the device to dramatically reduce the time it takes to load games.

But it goes beyond that. Spencer also said that the new Xbox will be fully compatible with "all four generations of content," meaning the device will be able to play everything from games on the original Xbox to titles for the Xbox One X.

And in an interesting twist, Spencer confirmed that the new Xbox will work with the "controllers you already have," suggesting Microsoft won't be dramatically changing the controller technology in Project Scarlett. That's undoubtedly good news for gamers who have plenty of Xbox controllers they want to use with the new console. But it stands in stark contrast to most game companies that deliver new controllers with new consoles to make additional revenue on accessories.

Project Scarlett promises to be an important upgrade for Microsoft and for the broader gaming business. Although most companies are planning for a future of game streaming, including Microsoft, the company still clearly believes the console market has an important place in the gaming experience. And with Project Scarlett, Microsoft is hoping to deliver something that can appeal to both new and existing Xbox gamers.

But we still have plenty of time to go before Project Scarlett becomes a reality. So between now and next year when the console launches, check out our updated Xbox Project Scarlett hub page to get all of the latest news and leaks.