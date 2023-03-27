WWE WrestleMania 39 live stream 2023: How to watch online, card

It's the biggest week in pro wrestling, and it all leads to the WrestleMania 39 live stream. And we've got you covered from the big (but still not completely overstuffed) card, to the many ways to watch Mania and all the start times you need to know.

WrestleMania 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday and Sunday (April 1, 2)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT (both days)

• Kickoff show time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. AEDT (both days)

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock (opens in new tab)

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 100% risk free

And, yes, for those who don't have an annual habit of watching WrestleMania online, the two-day event that WWE's putting on this year is in fact the new normal. The company is simply too big for just one night.

The biggest WrestleMania match, which will likely headline the Sunday card, sees Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend both of his titles against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. While Rhodes has seemed to have been fated for this match since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he had a huge setback when he tore his right pectoral muscle completely off and required time off for surgery and recuperation. Reigns is in the middle of an epic title run, at over 936 days.

Also, Cody's elevation to the main event came at an awkward moment, as Sami Zayn was the hottest thing on WWE TV during most of Rhodes' time off. Zayn fell to Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023, and is now in a feud with other members of Reigns' Bloodline faction: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey). Zayn and long time frenemy Kevin Owens challenge for the Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, while trying to break through Reigns gaslighting grip on Jimmy and Jey.

Elsewhere on the card, father and son fight as young Dominik was offensive enough to finally get his legendary luchador father Rey Mysterio (who is being inducted at the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night) to agree to a match at Mania.

For the women's singles titles, Rhea Ripley and Asuka challenge, respectively, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Neither match has a whole lot of story going in, except for Ripley wanting to avenge her loss to Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Here's everything you need to watch the WrestleMania 2023 live stream:

How to watch WrestleMania from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WrestleMania live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

WrestleMania 39 live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch WrestleMania live streams in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WrestleMania 39 live streams in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab WrestleMania 39 live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

The WrestleMania kickoff shows begin at 11 p.m. BST, with the main cards starting at 1 a.m. BST, on both nights.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 — which covers both nights.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

WrestleMania 39 live streams in Australia

WrestleMania 39 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on both nights, with the kickoff show starting two hours earlier at 9 a.m. AEDT.

It's all on Binge (opens in new tab), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WrestleMania 39 card and predictions

Our predictions are listed in bold.

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 matches

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE United States Championship

vs. John Cena for the WWE United States Championship Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

WrestleMania 39 Night 2 matches

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 39 matches without a night assigned

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

vs. Asuka for the WWE Raw Women's Championship The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

vs. Omos Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre in a threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre in a threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Edge vs. Finn Bálor in a Hell in a Cell match

in a Hell in a Cell match Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. TBA in a Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match (prediction pending full list of competitors)

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match

WrestleMania Weekend schedule

All of the below events will stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere.

Friday (March 31) at 10 p.m. ET: 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

2023 WWE Hall of Fame Saturday (April 1) at 1 p.m. ET: NXT Stand and Deliver

NXT Stand and Deliver Saturday (April 1) at 6 p.m. ET: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 kickoff show

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 kickoff show Saturday (April 1) at 8 p.m. ET: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Sunday (April 2) at 6 p.m. ET: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 kickoff show

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 kickoff show Sunday (April 2) at 8 p.m. ET: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2

