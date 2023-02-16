WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 live stream: How to watch online, card and match order

It's almost time to shout "OLE!" and watch the Elimination Chamber live stream, and this card feels like a night to remember.

Elimination Chamber start time and date • Date: Saturday (Feb. 18)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST/ 12 p.m. AEDT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock (opens in new tab)

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 100% risk free

And while this is a night with big matches — Elimination Chamber fights always tend to deliver the right kind of chaos — the big news is outside of the chamber. Sami Zayn is challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and he's going to be doing it in front of his hometown audience in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This match was set up at the end of the Royal Rumble PPV, when Zayn opted to hit Reigns with a steel chair after the Tribal Chief demanded the then-"Honorary Uce" attack Kevin Owens. After that shocking attack, Zayn apologized to Jey Uso before Jimmy practically superkicked his beard off.

And while Montreal's Bell Centre will be packed with Zayn supporters cheering him on, the odds seem high for the man WWE fans met as "the underdog from the underground" back in NXT. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania, and has (in back to back weeks) engaged in wars of words with Zayn and Reigns' wise man Paul Heyman. Reigns is expected to retain to face Rhodes, but many are calling for something to alter those plans.

Elsewhere on the card, a reborn Asuka's looking to win an Elimination Chamber match so she can challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania, while Austin Theory defends the United States Championship in the other Chamber match.

Here's everything you need to watch the Elimination Chamber 2023 live stream:

How to watch Elimination Chamber live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Elimination Chamber live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

Elimination Chamber live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch Elimination Chamber in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Elimination Chamber live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Elimination Chamber live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland recently. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

Elimination Chamber live streams in Australia

The Elimination Chamber begins at 1 p.m. AEDT, though the kickoff show starts at 12 p.m. AEDT. It's all on Binge (opens in new tab), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

Elimination Chamber card and predictions

Our predicted winners are in bold.

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship United States Title Elimination Chamber Match featuring Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Damian Priest and Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match to determine challenger to the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania featuring Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel González, Asuka , Liv Morgan and Natalya

, Liv Morgan and Natalya Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor & Rhea Ripley

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar