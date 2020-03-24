Where to buy Nintendo Switch: These retailers still have stock

As economies across the world come to a screeching halt, consumers are starting to realize that certain tech products are becoming harder to find online. Case in point: the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's console is low in stock and if you've been wondering where to buy the Nintendo Switch — you've come to the right place.

We're listing the stores where to buy the Nintendo Switch at its regular retail price. (Keep in mind you can still find Nintendo Switch deals on accessories and games). That means we're bypassing all third party sellers which are charging as much as $479 for the console alone.

In addition, we're also rounding up the best spots to buy the Nintendo Switch Lite. Both consoles are high in demand and low in stock. However, if you act fast — you can still score a console at a decent price.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch

Refurb Nintendo Switch: $259 @ Nintendo

The Nintendo Store is selling refurb Nintendo Switch consoles for $259.99. This is likely the best Switch deal you'll see for the foreseeable future. At this moment, the Nintendo Store only has refurbs of the old Switch consoles (not the new Nintendo Switch with the battery battery life).

Nintendo Switch Lite: $196 @ Walmart

Walmart has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise. It's $3 off and selling for $196.88. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $194 @ B&H Photo

If you don't mind owning the "Yellow" model, B&H Photo has the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $194.79. It's the best Switch Lite price we've seen so far. View Deal