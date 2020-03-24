Where to buy Nintendo Switch: These retailers still have stock

As economies across the world come to a screeching halt, consumers are starting to realize that certain tech products are becoming harder to find online. Case in point: the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's console is low in stock and if you've been wondering where to buy the Nintendo Switch — you've come to the right place.
We're listing the stores where to buy the Nintendo Switch at its regular retail price. (Keep in mind you can still find Nintendo Switch deals on accessories and games). That means we're bypassing all third party sellers which are charging as much as $479 for the console alone.
In addition, we're also rounding up the best spots to buy the Nintendo Switch Lite. Both consoles are high in demand and low in stock. However, if you act fast — you can still score a console at a decent price.
- Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at Walmart
- Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at Amazon
- Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at Best Buy
- Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at B&H Photo
- Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at Newegg
- Shop Nintendo Switch consoles at GameStop
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch
Refurb Nintendo Switch: $259 @ Nintendo
The Nintendo Store is selling refurb Nintendo Switch consoles for $259.99. This is likely the best Switch deal you'll see for the foreseeable future. At this moment, the Nintendo Store only has refurbs of the old Switch consoles (not the new Nintendo Switch with the battery battery life).
Nintendo Switch Lite: $196 @ Walmart
Walmart has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise. It's $3 off and selling for $196.88. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite: $194 @ B&H Photo
If you don't mind owning the "Yellow" model, B&H Photo has the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $194.79. It's the best Switch Lite price we've seen so far. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon
If you can wait till April 3, Amazon is taking preorders of the new Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral. View Deal