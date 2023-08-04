UCI Road World Championships 2023 live streams: How to watch for free from anywhere

The 2023 UCI Road World Championships gets underway on Saturday (August 5) as riders from around the world battle for supremacy on the roads of Scotland.

The UCI Road World Championship 2023 starts on Saturday (Aug. 5) and finishes on Sunday (Aug. 13).

► U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

► Australia — SBS on Demand (FREE)

► U.S. — FloBikes

Cycling's top road racers have assembled in Scotland to compete in 13 events over eight days. And with six road races, six individual time trials and a time trial mixed relay, there's sure to be plenty of drama.

In the elite races, Remco Evenepoel will hope to defend his title but will face stiff competition from the likes of Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen and Tadej Pogačar in the 271.1km Road Race. In the women’s event, all-time great Annemiek van Vleuten will look to retain her crown before hanging up her helmet at the end of the year. It won’t be easy for the 40-year-old with Demi Vollering and Marianne Vos certain to challenge.

Evenepoel, van Aert and Geraint Thomas are three of the big names taking part in the 47.8km Individual Time Trial and will be looking to dethrone Tobias Foss, while a new women’s champion will be crowned after 2022 winner Ellen van Dijk withdrew from the event after announcing her pregnancy. That will open the door for the likes of Grace Brown and Marlen Reusser.

Meanwhile, Switzerland will be the team to beat in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay after narrowly defeating a strong Italian squad last year by less than three seconds. Australia have also traditionally performed well in this event and could well be in contention on the final lap.

If you live in the U.K., Australia, France, Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a FREE UCI Road World Championships live stream in 2023.

The free-to-air BBC and its BBC iPlayer streaming service in the U.K., SBS and SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, France TV Sport in France, Rai Sport in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and Sporza in Belgium all have rights to the action.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships live streams in the U.S.

The 2023 UCI Road World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the U.S.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships live streams in the U.K.

The majority of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and via the BBC Red Button.

You can watch a UCI Road World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer.

Discovery Plus or GCN Plus also offer coverage.

A Discovery Plus subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

GCN Plus costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the UCI Road World Championships on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200).

How to watch UCI Road World Championships live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the UCI Road World Championships for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

UCI Road World Championships 2023 schedule and events

(All times BST)

Saturday, August 5

10 a.m. - Women Junior Road Race

1 p.m. - Men Junior Road Race

Sunday, August 6

9.30 a.m. - Men Elite Road Race

Tuesday, August 8

1pm - Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

Wednesday, August 9

2.30pm - Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial

Thursday, August 10

11.15 a.m. - Women Junior Individual Time Trial

2pm - Women Elite Individual Time Trial

Friday, August 11

10 a.m. - Men Junior Individual Time Trial

2.35 p.m. - Men Elite Individual Time Trial

Saturday, August 12

11.30 a.m. - Men Under 23 Road Race

Sunday, August 13

12pm - Women Elite Road Race