Sydney Marathon live stream 2023: How to watch free from anywhere

At least one Sydney Marathon record stands to be shattered this weekend, with the fastest field in the history of the race gathering for its 21st edition. Gabriel Geay's PB is more than four minutes quicker than the current men's record, set by Moses Kibet last year, while Angela Tanui's best shaves nearly seven minutes off Stella Barsosio women's record, which has stood for four years.

2023 Sydney Marathon live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 Sydney Marathon takes place on Saturday U.S. time (Sep. 16).

► Time — 5:10 p.m. ET / 2:10 p.m. PT / 10:10 p.m. BST / 7:10 a.m. AEST (Sep. 17)

► Australia — 10Play (FREE)

► U.S. — Facebook (FREE)

► Canada — Facebook (FREE)

► U.K. — Facebook (FREE)

Geay comes into Sydney off the back of a silver medal display in Boston and, though Kibet is back to defend his crown, he'll be eyeing Tamirat Tola as his main competition. The Ethiopian won gold at last summer's world championships and finished third at the 2023 London Marathon.

In a similar vein, Tanui isn't the only contender looking to smash the current women's record. Nazret Weldu, Haven Hailu and Judith Jeptum Korir have all posted PBs significantly faster than the current race record.

Oh, and in case any of the big contenders needed a helping hand with their record-breaking exploits, the Sydney Marathon follows a new course this year, one which race organizers say is faster than the previous route.

Featuring world-famous landmarks such as Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, here's how to watch a 2023 Sydney Marathon live stream online from anywhere.

FREE Sydney Marathon live streams

The 2023 Sydney Marathon is being live streamed for free on the 10Play catchup service in Australia, and on the Sydney Marathon Facebook page in the U.S., Canada, and U.K..

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Sydney Marathon coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Sydney Marathon live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Sydney Marathon live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there during the event?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in France and want to view coverage from the U.S., you'd select U.S.A. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Facebook or another website and watch the 2023 Sydney Marathon live stream.

How to watch Sydney Marathon live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the 2023 Sydney Marathon on Facebook, which is of course completely free. However, you'll need to have an account.

How to watch Sydney Marathon live streams in the U.K.

Facebook is also the place to watch the Sydney Marathon in the U.K., and yes, that means you won't have to pay a penny to tune in. You will need a Facebook login though.

How to watch Sydney Marathon live streams in Canada

Long distance running fans in Canada can watch the 2023 Sydney Marathon on the Sydney Marathon Facebook page.

How to watch Sydney Marathon live streams in Australia

The 2023 Sydney Marathon is being shown for free in Australia on Channel 10 and its streaming offshoot 10Play. All you need to do is enter your details, including an Australian post code (2093, for example).

Fox Sports also has the rights to the Sydney Marathon in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel or Kayo Sports with one-month subscriptions start at $25.

