How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online: TV channel, release date, time

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is back for a third season, chronicling the rise of a young Kanan Stark and his family’s criminal empire. Expect shaky new alliances to be formed and retributive violence aplenty, as we explain below how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online, exclusive to Starz in the U.S.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 release date, time U.S. date and time: Raising Kanan season 3 will debut on Friday, December 1. New episodes hit Starz every Friday from 12 a.m. ET/PT. International TV channels and release dates can be found below. Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After the dramatic season 2 ending, the Thomas family is at a turning point, and more fractured now than ever before. Raq has inflamed the tempers of New Jersey mobsters and alienated both her brother Louis and son Kanan. As the synopsis for season 3 reveals, "Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty."

The majority of the main cast are returning, among them Curtis and Joey Bada$$, plus some serious acting heavyweights: Wendell Pierce (The Wire, HBO’s Treme) as Ishmael 'Snaps' Henry, who becomes Kanan's mentor, and Grantham Coleman (The Americans) as Unique’s brother Ronnie.

Eager see Kanan face new challenges? Our guide below details how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 on Starz for half price

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 from anywhere

If Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. And you can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of ExpressVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices — from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online in the U.S.

Starz is the place to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 in the U.S. New episodes will air beginning from Friday, December 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. If you’re using the Starz streaming service or app, however, episodes will be available at the much earlier time of 12 a.m. ET/PT.

As explained above, Starz generally costs $9.99/month, but right now you can pay $3 a month for three months. Starz can also be added to your $14.99/month Amazon Prime subscription, at an additional cost of just $2.50 a month for two months right now.

If you have access to Starz as a linear channel, it's scheduled to air on TV every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you don't have Starz on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Philo and Sling as the standout cheapest options. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. New subscribers can often get the a discount on their first month of Sling. Get either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40), then add on Starz (currently $5 for your first month, and $9 thereafter).

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the basic Pro Plan (currently $54.99 per month for two months, $74.99 thereafter), you get over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. You'll need the Starz add-on on top of this ($8.99).

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online in Canada

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 is available on Crave, which hosts Starz content in Canada. New episodes will drop weekly every Friday, beginning from December 1.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows). Either way, you'll need to pay an additional $5.99 to get the Starz add-on if you want to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online in the U.K.

Brits can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 on Lionsgate Plus, with episodes being added every Friday, as of December 1.

There are two main avenues to get Lionsgate Plus. The first is via Prime Video channels, where you can add Lionsgate+ to your existing Prime account for £5.99/month after your 7-day free trial).

The second is directly through its own streaming service, where you can also get a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus. Once that expires, the service costs £5.99/month.

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online in Australia

Fans of the Power Universe in Australia can watch new Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 from December 1 with a subscription to streaming specialist Stan.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD/per month, with pricier options if you want to stream on more than one device and in HD or 4K quality.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, episode guide and schedule

Season 3 episode 1 "Home Sweet Home": Dec. 1

Season 3 episode 2 "Flipmode": Dec. 8

Season 3 episode 3 "Open for Business": Dec. 15

Season 3 episode 4 "In Sheep’s Clothing": Dec. 22

Season 3 episode 5 "Brothers and Keepers": Dec. 29

Season 3 episode 6 "Into the Darkness": Jan. 5

Season 3 episode 7 "Where All Are Guilty": Jan 12

Season 3 episode 8 "Reckonings": Jan 19

Season 3 episode 9 "Home to Roost": Jan 26

Season 3 episode 10 "Made You Look": Feb 2

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 trailer

Before you check out how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 online, take a look at the official trailer below: