New York Marathon live stream 2023: How to watch it for free online from anywhere

The 2023 New York Marathon will see the world's top athletes duke it out over 26.2 miles, starting on Staten Island and finishing in Central Park. Albert Korir in the men's elite race, and Peres Jepchirchir in the elite women's race, will be joined by 50,000 runners who have trained for months to raise money for charity. Don't miss it.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the New York Marathon from anywhere.

The men's elite race may not feature defending champion Evans Chebet, fellow Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge, Kelvin Kiptum or Geoffrey Kamworor, plus Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase but there's still going to plenty of talent on show in what promises to be a remarkably even race on Sunday. Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia has the fastest recorded time of among 2023's entrants, while compatriot Tamirat Tola was 2022 world champion and should finish well. It will be fascinating to see how debutant Edwin Cheserek, the most decorated athlete in NCAA history, does in such a big race, while fellow Kenyan Albert Korir knows how to win in New York after his 2021 success.

In the women's event, there's a stacked field. The 2021 New York champion Peres Jepchirchir – the only woman to win Olympic, New York City, and Boston Marathons – returns after finishing third in London in April and Kenyan compatriot Hellen Obiri goes in search of a second victory in her third career marathon. Completing the Kenyan charge are 2022 NY winner Sharon Lokedi and Olympic silver medallist Brigid Kosgei, who held the world record until September. Tokyo Marathon 2023 winner Rosemary Wanjiru will also line up, while the Ethiopian challenge will come from world half-marathon record holder Letesenbet Gidey. Molly Huddle flies the flag for the U.S..

Ready to see them pound the streets of the Big Apple? Here's how to watch a 2023 New York Marathon live stream online from anywhere.

FREE New York Marathon live streams

The 2023 New York Marathon is being live streamed for FREE on the ABC 7 New York App in the U.S., L'Equipe TV in France, the RaiPlay streaming service in Italy and on RTVE in Spain.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free New York Marathon coverage?

You can watch it via a VPN instead.

New York Marathon live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a New York Marathon live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there during the event?

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

New York Marathon 2023 start times and schedule

(All times ET)

8:00 a.m. Professional Wheelchair Division

Professional Wheelchair Division 8:22 a.m. Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities 8:40 a.m. Professional Women’s Open Division

Professional Women’s Open Division 9:05 a.m. Professional Men’s Open Division

Professional Men’s Open Division 9:10 a.m. Wave 1

Wave 1 9:45 a.m. Wave 2

Wave 2 10:20 a.m. Wave 3

Wave 3 10:55 a.m. Wave 4

Wave 4 11:30 a.m. Wave 5

Watch the NY Marathon around the world

How to watch New York Marathon live streams in the U.S.

As mentioned above, viewers in the U.S. can live stream the 2023 New York Marathon for free on the the ABC 7 New York website, with coverage running from 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

ABC 7 New York is available to stream via Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo too.

The race is also being televised ESPN Plus as a pay-TV option. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the New York Marathon by using a VPN.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

How to watch New York Marathon live streams in the U.K.

Discovery Plus is live streaming the 2023 New York Marathon in the U.K., with coverage getting underway at 1 p.m. GMT on Sunday afternoon.

A subscription is available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, but you can pay £29.99 per month to add TNT Sports to the mix, bringing with it Champions League and Premier League soccer.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the New York Marathon live stream by using a VPN service.

How to watch New York Marathon live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2023 New York Marathon on Kayo Sports, which offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN to watch the action as if they were back home.