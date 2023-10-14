KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream: How to watch boxing online right now, non-PPV option, fight card, start time, odds

KSI vs Tommy Fury – the latest Misfits crossover boxing event – has the potential to be one of the breakout fights of the year. After years of insults, it's all to be settled over six three-minute rounds in the cruiserweight division at Manchester's AO Arena.

KSI vs Tommy Fury live streams are available across the world via DAZN, either as a PPV or via a regular monthly DAZN subscription. On holiday or away from home? Read on and we'll show you how to watch KSI vs Fury live streams from anywhere with a VPN, including non-PPV options.

KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream start time • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

• Venue: AO Arena, Manchester

• Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15).

• KSI vs Fury: 6:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. PT / 11:25 p.m. BST / 9:25 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15).

• Global stream: DAZN

KSI has come a long way since starting his influencer life uploading FIFA videos to YouTube. The 30-year-old Londoner has dabbled in rapping, but it's as a crossover boxer that he is best known. The Nightmare is unbeaten, having defeated likes of Logan Paul and FaZe Temperrr, before his knockout win over Joe Fournier was changed to a no contest after an accidental elbow strike.

Fury, the younger brother of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson, has been gunning for this fight for four years. The former Love Island winner has more grade and experience – and beat Jake Paul last time out in a split decision – but question marks remain over how much the 24-year-old really wants to be in the boxing game. His opponent has predicted the weight cut may a challenge for Fury, will he be drained come Saturday night?

Can KSI do something Jake Paul couldn't and beat Tommy Paul? Someone's '0' has got to go so don't miss this. Below, we'll show you how to watch a KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

KSI vs Tommy Fury live streams WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight.

In many countries (U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia), the big fight is a pay-per-view, meaning you'll have to cough up a one-off fee on top of your regular DAZN subscription.

However, there are a handful of countries – Morocco, for example – where locals can watch KSI vs Tommy Fury with nothing more than a regular DAZN subscription.

Make sure you go online to take a look at the DAZN PPV prices in your country to watch KSI vs Fury live streams.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live streams from anywhere

KSI vs Tommy Fury live streams by country

How to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the KSI vs Fury live streams with a DAZN PPV. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year, but remember you'll need to pay a fairly steep additional PPV fee of $54.99 to watch all the KSI vs Tommy Fury action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live streams in the U.K.

As in the U.S., fight fans in the U.K. will need to pay and extra PPV fee to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live on DAZN.

However, there is some good news. DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass, while the PPV itself is priced at a much more affordable £19.99.

Meanwhile, viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription and €19.99 for the PPV.

As noted above, the main card starts at 7 p.m. BST/IST on October 14, with the the headline bout expected to start at around 11:25 p.m. BST/IST.

How to watch KSI vs Fury live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront, and the KSI vs Fury PPV price is set at CA$54.99 on top. Much like in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. The KSI vs Tommy Fury is also available via DAZN in Australia and again you'll need a regular monthly subscription, plus pay the PPV fee on top to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month with the PPV priced at AU$34.99.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury live streams in New Zealand

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the KSI vs Fury fight. That's right, you guessed it, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost on top of the regular subscription.

For the Kiwis, it's NZ$14.99 with the PPV costing NZ$33.99.

KSI vs Tommy Fury tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 KSI Tommy Fury Nationality U.K. U.K. Date of birth June 19h, 1993 May 7th, 1999 Height 6' 0' 6' 0" Reach 76" 80" Total fights 6 9 Record 5-0-1 (4 KOs) 9-0 (4 KOs)

KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card

There's a decent undercard before the KSI vs Fury main event, with Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis (a former UFC team-mate of Conor McGregor) set to definitively decide their not insignificant beef as the chief support. There's certainly plenty to get stuck into.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury; For the Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis; Heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks; For the Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave; For the Misfits tag team title