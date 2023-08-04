Ireland vs Italy live stream: How to watch rugby Summer Series 2023 online

Ireland vs Italy in the 2023 Summer Series is a must-watch for rugby fans. And with the World Cup just around the corner, Andy Farrell's men – the top-ranked side in the world just now – will be keen to lay down a marker against Kieran Crowley's Azzurri.

Looking for an Ireland vs Italy live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Ireland are world rugby's most in-form team right now. Head coach Andy Farrell's world number ones won a Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year, which followed convincing defeats of New Zealand, Australia and reigning world champions South Africa in 2022. Theirs is a squad packed full of experience, from soon-to-retire captain Jonny Sexton to prop Cian Healy and scrum half Conor Murray. Throw in superb centre Bundee Aki and flying winger Jacob Stockdale and you have the strength in depth to be among the most feared sides in the upcoming World Cup, let alone against the team who most recently finished bottom of the Six Nations table.

Italy may have lost five out of five in the northern hemisphere competition earlier this year, but they began their 2023 Summer Series fixtures in marginally better form. The Azzurri led Scotland 6-5 at half-time after two Tommaso Allan penalties, but were on the end of a second-half onslaught from winger Darcy Graham to lose 25-13, as winger Monty Ioane managed Italy's only try. Head coach Kieran Crowley, who will be leaving his position after the World Cup, and Co had nearly beaten the Scots in their Six Nations opener, but a dispiriting tournament overall means they're now low on confidence. Scrum half Stephen Varney and No.10 Allan remain their creative outlet, with blindside flanker Federico Ruzza the captain and leader of the pack.

A depleted Ireland fought to a 34-20 victory over Italy in Rome in the Six Nations meeting between today's sides, but Farrell is expected to go with something close to a starting XV in this World Cup warm-up. The Irish will start as heavy favorites. We’ve got all the details you need to watch Ireland vs Italy live streamsthis, from anywhere, down below.

How to watch the Ireland vs Italy live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in Ireland then you can enjoy every single minute of the Ireland vs Italy live stream for FREE.

The game will be broadcast on the free-to-air channel RTE 2 and you can access a live stream via the RTE Player if you live within the broadcasters coverage area.

But what if you're usually based in Ireland but aren't at home for the Ireland vs Italy live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player, Stan Sport, FloRugby, Prime, Video or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Ireland vs Italy live streams in the U.S.

Great news for oval-ball fans in the US. Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Summer Series, including Ireland vs Italy, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby in the United States.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Summer Series live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K., Ireland vs Italy live streams on Prime Video. What's more, new users can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and watch every Summer Series international without spending a penny.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a 2023 Summer Series live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Prime Video is one of the many Amazon Prime perks, adding to the free shipping offered online. Prime also Music. You can pay an annual £95 fee or choose a monthly plan at £8.99. If you want Prime Video on its own, that's available for £5.99/month.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy live stream in New Zealand for FREE

Kiwis can watch the Summer Series 2023 live streams, including Wales vs England, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a Ireland vs Italy live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every Summer Series fixture, including Ireland vs Italy, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Fans Down Under can also watch every Wallabies match for free via live streams on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.