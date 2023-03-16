Upcoming Marvel movies release dates for MCU Phase 5 and 6 — and all confirmed titles, too

As we continue to update this list of the upcoming Marvel movies, both those that have release dates and those that don't, we're looking at the future from a specific vantage point. While we're firmly in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everything seems to be setting up Phase 6. But now that the latest Marvel movie has hit theaters (check out our spoiler-free Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania review), when are the next MCU movies coming out?

We've compiled the definitive list of what's coming around in Phases 5 and 6 with confirmed release dates for the films that have them, and also the wider timeframes for when other shows and movies are expected. Multiple release dates just changed, though, as Avengers: Secret Wars, Fantastic Four, Blade and Deadpool 3 have all been delayed to varying degrees.

Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Cheat Sheet Secret Invasion: Spring 2023

Those who have watched the Marvel movies in order know that the MCU has a lot of work to do without Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Captain America, as the MCU may need to assemble a new set of Avengers. And many a fresh face will arrive to join those ranks — with one making their acting debut in a Disney Plus series.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as James Gunn's return to the director's chair in a Marvel feature film after his temporary ousting. As mentioned above, Gamora's presence is likely all that Peter Quill cares about, but there's one Guardian we still haven't seen join the crew: Adam Warlock (who was teased in Vol. 2 and has been seen in the trailers for Vol. 3, played by Will Poulter). That being said, is this the final run of the Guardians? Gunn has said it's likely his last with the series, as he's moving on to helm the DCEU.

The Marvels (aka Captain Marvel 2)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Release date: Nov. 10, 2023

The Marvels will tell the next adventure of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). And they won't be alone either; the WandaVision finale tipped us off to the fact that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be going up to space to see her mother's friend again. Also, Ms. Marvel will be appearing in Captain Marvel 2, to meet her hero.

As for the story? We don't know who our heroes will be fighting, but we would not be shocked to learn that this movie factors into the Disney Plus series Secret Invasion — which will focus on a bad batch of Skrulls, who Fury and Talos fight to stop.

The Marvels was originally slated to be released in July, but was pushed back to November.

Captain America: New World Order

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Release date: May 3, 2024

Captain America 4 will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. Yes, for those who didn't see The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam is now Captain America. Chris Evans (opens in new tab) even tweeted it.

Confirmed co-stars include Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley. We met both in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Speaking of which, it's unknown if Sebastian Stan will reprise the role of Bucky Barnes. Shira Haas will play Israeli superhero Sabra, while Tim Blake Nelson reprises the role of the villainous Samuel Sterns/The Leader, who you may remember from the sole Hulk film in the MCU, The Incredible Hulk (2008).

Thunderbolts

(Image credit: Andy Park via Twitter)

Release date: July 26, 2024

The last Phase 5 movie, Thunderbolts is basically an anti-Avengers. Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is probably running the team comprised of Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S.Agent and Taskmaster.

Blade

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Release date: Sept. 6, 2024

The reveal of Mahershala Ali as the start of the Blade MCU movie rocked Comic-Con 2019. Yes, the daywalker made famous by Wesley Snipes is coming to the MCU. Unlike Deadpool 3, this will be a PG-13 (and not rated R) affair. Little else is known, other than Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO's Watchmen) being signed on to write the movie. Blade was originally set for a Nov. 3, 2023 release date, but was pushed back when the original director Basamam Tariq left the film.

Upcoming Marvel movies and shows — Phase 6

Deadpool 3

(Image credit: Marvel via Ryan Reynolds' YouTube)

Release date: Nov. 8, 2024

Yes, Deadpool 3 is a Marvel movie, and it's going to have an R rating. Yes, that same foul-mouthed Deadpool that Ryan Reynolds brought to the screen will exist in the same MCU that gave us plucky lil Steve Rodgers. Deadpool 3 has already cycled pairs of writers in and out: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were first attached, before being replaced by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, both Bob's Burgers writers. Except that Reese and Wernick were brought back in.

As for what the heck Deadpool will do in the MCU? Probably continue the work that Fake Pietro started in WandaVision, and continue breaking the wall down between Marvel's X-Men properties and the MCU.

Oh, and one more thing, when announcing the Deadpool 3 release date, Ryan Reynolds revealed that not only will Wolverine be in the film, but it will be played by none other than Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool 3 was delayed slightly, from Sept. 6, 2024 to Nov. 8, 2024.

Fantastic Four

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Release date: Feb. 14, 2025

A whole lot of fan demand was stirred up with the rumored casting notes for Marvel's Fantastic Four. No cast rumors have been confirmed, but with their comic book connection to He Who Remains, we expect the Richards family will have their work cut out for them. Matt Shakman was announced to direct at D23.

Fantastic Four was previously slated to release on Nov. 8, 2024.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Release date: May 2, 2025

Yes, Kang will be back in Marvel movies. Last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the villain who masters the timelines is in the title of the fifth Avengers movie.

In the comics, this arc is where Kang blew up the United Nations. It's unclear if they will try and recreate this moment, or even who the current Avengers are.

Avengers: Secret Wars

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Release date: May 1, 2026

In the comics, the Secret Wars have happened twice. In said comics, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four appear. While we could expect the latter in this film, Marvel's cinematic schedule for unleashing the X-Men is still unknown.

Originally set to release on Nov. 7, 2025.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What If ...? season 2

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

This continuation of Marvel's Disney Plus animated series will introduce The Watcher to new heroes and sections of the multiverse. Episodes will focus on topics such as the 1602 series, and Iron Man on Sakaar.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Secret Invasion

(Disney Plus series — Expected in 2023)

What do we know about Marvel's Secret Invasion show? Fortunately a fair bit, as the series isn't as secretive as its title suggests. It will focus on a pack of shape-shifting Skrulls that have secretly taken positions of power on Earth. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his Skrull friend Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will reunite to fight them off. Cobie Smulders will be back as Agent Maria Hill. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman (playing an old ally of Fury's) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (likely the villain) will also be in the series. And we've got reason to believe that Secret Invasion will be the biggest Marvel show yet.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

X-Men '97

(Disney Plus series — Expected in 2023)

Not an MCU show, but X-Men '97 brings The X-Men to their first Marvel Studios production, and it's going to be an animated series taking place in the "classic" period of X-Men that you may remember from the 1990's animated series. The story, according to Marvel "will follow "a familiar team with the 'DNA of the original show,' after an impactful event in X-Men ‘97 will launch the reunited X-Men into an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series."

They're also bringing back plenty of the original cast: Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Chris Potter (Gambit), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister). Though not all of those voice actors will reprise their original roles, with some playing "entirely brand-new parts," according to Marvel.

Joining the cast are Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett and AJ LoCascio.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Echo

(Disney Plus series — Expected in 2023)

Hawkeye standout Maya Lopez / Echo (played by Alaqua Cox) is getting her own show. This deaf character is a butt-kicking martial artist who can identically mimic others' moves (as the name Echo suggests). Charlie Cox (as Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (as Kingpin) are expected to appear.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney via YouTube)

Loki season 2

(Disney Plus series — Expected Summer 2023)

We got confirmation of Loki season 2 at the end of the Loki finale. Loki has a lot of work to do, including figuring out why Mobius and Hunter B-15 don't recognize him. We're also likely to get more of Sylvie, who's just unleashed chaos upon all the timelines.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ironheart

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

Ironheart, aka Riri Williams, a recent addition to the Marvel comics world, is a genius inventor who is making armor that would impress Tony Stark (whether he would admit it or not). And she's going to get a Disney Plus show, starring Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah, If Beale Street Could Talk) in the lead role. Williams built her suit in her MIT dormitory room, so this could be the MCU property that finally takes Marvel to the one place it's yet to go: college. Will she become the new Iron Man, as she did in the comics? Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

Agatha's Disney Plus series was fully confirmed at Disney Plus Day, and while we don't know when it's coming, we do know we're more than excited. After all, once we learned it was Agatha all along in WandaVision, we knew we needed more of the newest witch on the block. Kathryn Hahn stars.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Daredevil: Born Again

(Disney Plus series — Expected Spring 2024)

This 18-episode series is Charlie Cox's full-fledged Disney Plus series, giving Daredevil the spotlight that fans have begged for. Oh, and if you ask us: Daredevil: Born Again should erase Netflix’s Daredevil.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

(Disney Plus series — Expected 2024)

This animated series gives us the one thing (arguably) missing from the MCU Spider-Man movies: another re-telling of Peter Parker's origin story. That said, Marvel promises "a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

(Image credit: Marvel; RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Wonder Man

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

Marvel's Wonder Man series exists in that reported but unconfirmed stage. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, HBO's Watchmen) is supposedly set to star as Simon Williams, whose run in the comics saw him first as a villain before he became a hero. He's worked for Baron Zemo (the father of the Zemo in the MCU), and he's also been an Avenger.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Zombies

(Disney Plus series — Expected 2024)

This animated series looks to be a bit like What If...?'s reimagining of the Marvel universe that pits the heroes against zombies. It is most likely non-canonical.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Armor Wars

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

Don Cheadle's already been on one Disney Plus show, and he's going to get his own down the line. Armor Wars adapts the comic series of the same name, and gives James Rhodes a new mission: to stop Tony Stark's armor from being misused. It's been theorized that Iron Man 2 baddie Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) could be the one using Stark's armor for bad deeds, selling them on the black market.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Wakanda-set series from Ryan Coogler

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

We're going back to Wakanda, one way or another. A TV series that takes place in the technological wonderland of Wakanda will be one of the five projects coming from the partnership between Disney and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media. No word on cast or crew.