UFC 277 live stream: How to watch Pena vs Nunes 2 online and card

This Saturday, you can watch the UFC 277 live stream online to see the most anticipated women's MMA fight of the entire year. Bantamweight champ Julianna Peña is putting her title on the line against Amanda Nunes, and we'll see if she can make it 2-0 following their December scrap.

UFC 277 time and date Date and Time: UFC 277 is Saturday (July 30)

UFC 277 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Pena vs Nunes main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. BST — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is live from Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

For those who don't remember, Pena won their first fight in shockingly short manner, with a second-round submission of Nunes. Pena's win started with her boxing tricks, but it was a rear-naked choke that finished the evening. Nunes attributed her loss to knee injuries, and she still holds her UFC featherweight championship, which isn't on the line.

The UFC 277 co-main event is a battle between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for Moreno's Flyweight Interim Championship. This is also a rematch, and Moreno won their first meeting via unanimous decision.

As of the time of publishing DraftKings (opens in new tab) has Nunes as the favorite at -265 (wager $265 to win $100), and Peña as underdog at +225 (wager $100 to win $225). Moreno is the favorite, but at slightly tighter odds at -210, to France's +180.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 277 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 277 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 277 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen. You can get UFC 277 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98, which is savings of $45 (ESPN Plus costs $69.99 per year and UFC 277 costs $74.99). That annual pricing is something you may want to get while you can — on August 23, ESPN Plus goes up to $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year.

The main prelim fights are on both ABC and ESPN, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV. ABC is not on Sling, but it is on Fubo.

UFC 277 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

How to watch UFC 277 in the UK and Australia

UFC 277 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Pena vs Nunes start at approximately 5:30 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 277 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 277 is live on Sunday at 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 277 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 277's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 277 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales [welterweight]

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova [women's bantamweight]

Nicolae Negumeraneau vs Ihor Potieria [light heavyweight]

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond [welterweight]

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger [welterweight]

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves [lightweight]

Justin Tafa vs Don'tale Mayes [heavyweight]

Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose [lightweight]

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)