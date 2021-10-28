UFC 267 live stream — how to watch Blachowicz vs. Teixeira online, start time

We are days away from the UFC 267 live stream, and this one's different, in multiple great ways. First off, it's got a much earlier start time, so you won't be up late watching. Secondly, and this is huge, there is no additional PPV price. Yes, finally, ESPN Plus is including the show in your subscription.

UFC 267 time and date The UFC 267 main card is set to start Saturday (Oct 30), at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira ring-walks should happen at around 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. BST — but that is an approximation, so it could happen earlier or later.

Wonder why UFC 267 is so early? It's taking place at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

But that's all just the meta notes for the event today. UFC 267's headlined by a light heavyweight championship fight that asks if age can be a positive in the octagon. 42-year-old Glover Teixeira challenges Jan Blachowicz for that title in the main event, in a situation where all involved aren't judging the former's years, but actually celebrating them.

On Thursday (Oct. 28) at the press conference for UFC 267, the champ and the press ended the event with a "Happy Birthday" serenade for Teixeira, who was in good spirits at the moment. And he should be, Teixeira enters the main event on a five-match winning streak, and a good narrative on his side.

That said, Blachowicz's striking power is not to be overlooked, especially when it comes to countering. All it takes is a simple lure for the champ to turn his opponent into his prey. Blachowicz also matches Teixeira for a five-fight streak, with a decision-win in March over Israel Adesanya, which followed a pair of KO/TKO victories in 2020 and two wins in 2019.

Blachowicz hasn't won via submission, though, since 2018, while three of Teixeira's five came from submission.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 267 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 267 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 267 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 267 Prelim fights also take place on ESPN Plus, starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch UFC 267 in the UK

UFC 267 is, as you might have guessed, a comparatively early fight night for those in the UK — you'll likely watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira fighting at around 9:15 p.m. BST (give or take), with the main card starting at 7 p.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 267 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the prelims on TSN5 and RDS. UFC 267's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 267 fight card

Prelims (10:30 a.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba [Strawweight]

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov [Men's featherweight]

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov [Middleweight]

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis [Welterweight]

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov [Light heavyweight]

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy [Men's featherweight]

Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski [Middleweight]

Damir Ismagulov vs. Magomed Mustafaev [Lightweight]

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento [Men's flyweight]

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):