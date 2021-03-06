UFC 259 live stream: How to watch Błachowicz vs. Adesanya online and start time

UFC 259 time and date The UFC 259 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET today, Saturday, Jan. 23. We expect the main event to start around midnight ET.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET, and the second prelim card begins at 8 p.m..

The event is will broadcast from the UFC APEX facilities in Las Vegas.

The UFC 259 live stream is almost here, and we've got two title matches at the top of the card. Up first you have Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson for the featherweight title, and your main event finds UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moving up the weight rankings to challenge for Jan Blachowicz's light heavyweight championship.

Going into that match, Adesanya is the lighter of the two, hitting 200.5 pounds at weigh-ins on Friday morning. He was handed a box of pizza by his cornerman thereafter, so he's intent on putting on some more pounds. And well he should, nobody's ever won that title at this weight before.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Our best Netflix shows list has 63 picks for your next binge watch

What is Paramount Plus?

Blachowicz was 205 pounds (the limit) at weigh-ins, but says he'll be at 220 pounds by fight time.

Nunes, both the UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champ, is the heavy favorite against Megan Anderson. Anderson is only 0.5 pounds lighter, but the odds are still stacked against her according to most — as Nunes is the best to ever do it in women's MMA.

How to live stream UFC 259 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 259 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 259 Early Prelim fights start at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 259. While UFC 259 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 259 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 259 offer. View Deal

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

How to watch UFC 259 in the UK

UFC 259 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch the main event begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 259 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 259's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 259 fight card

On fight night, we will update this with results.

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa (Flyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg (Light Heavyweight)

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

Lívia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos (Strawweight)

Uroš Medić vs. Aalon Cruz (Lightweight)

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones (Bantamweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney (Bantamweight)

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips (Bantamweight)

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov (Catchweight)

Rogério Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):