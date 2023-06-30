Tour de France 2023 live streams: How to watch for free, channels, schedule and more

You'll be able to watch the Tour de France online, no matter where you go — so you can follow the titans of the tires. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are here for one thing and one thing only: a win.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour de France from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour de France live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour de France begins on July 1 — full schedule below

It's the biggest race of them all, but these days, the Tour de France means one thing: Tadej Pogačar vs Jonas Vingegaard. Between them the duo have won the last three editions of the race, with Vingegaard taking the 2022 race for Team Jumbo–Visma and Pogačar winning in 2020 and 2021.

The big question lies in readiness and health, as Pogačar is recovering from a fractured wrist suffered in April. Yes, that gives him time to recuperate, but that's time lost, while Vingegaard got practice in.

Other contenders include the Ineos Grenadier Tom Pidcock, while Astana Qazaqstan's Mark Cavendish will look to make history. He's got the record for the most Tour de France stage wins, and one more would break Eddy Merckx's record.

Here's how to watch Tour de France live streams online, from anywhere.

FREE Tour de France live streams

If you live in the U.K., Australia, France, Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air ITV4 and its ITVX streaming service in the U.K., SBS and SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France, Rai Play in Italy, Teledeporte in Spain, and RTBF in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour de France live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Tour de France live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Tour de France live streams on ITVX, even though they're not in the U.K..

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another website and watch Tour de France.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have a few options for watching Tour de France. The entire race is on Peacock. However, stage 1 is also on NBC, and stage 3 is on USA Network.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while USA Network is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Tour de France via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: It costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to Tour de France live streams.

If you go the Sling TV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which is $45 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC (in select regions) and USA Network. And right now, Sling is offering $25 off your first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 161 channels, including NBC and USA network. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

In addition to showing Tour de France live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives and more.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network. Check it out with their 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Tour de France live streams by using a VPN.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the UK

As explained above, every Tour de France stage is being shown for free in the U.K. courtesy of ITV and ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).

For those who prefer Welsh-language commentary, S4C is also providing free coverage of the race. This can be accessed for free via BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, there's Discovery Plus and Eurosport, which have ad-free Tour de France coverage. As Eurosport is part of Discovery Plus, it doesn't matter one which you subscribe to.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here, or access the service via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can get a 30-day free trial of that too.

On holiday this week? Sign up to a VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Tour de France on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Tour de France live streams in Australia

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch Tour de France for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch Tour de France on your SBS account, as if you were back home.

Tour de France 2023 route

Tour de France 2023 stages and start times

(All times ET)

Stage 1 – Sat 01/07, Bilbao (182km) – 6.30am

Stage 2 – Sun 02/07, Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián (209km) – 6.15am

Stage 3 – Mon 03/07, Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne (185km) – 7am

Stage 4 – Tue 04/07, Dax to Nogaro (182km) – 7.10am

Stage 5 – Wed 05/07, Pau to Laruns (165km) – 7.05am

Stage 6 – Thu 06/07, Tarbes to Cauterets (145km) – 7.10am

Stage 7 – Fri 07/07, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux (170km) – 7.15am

Stage 8 – Sat 08/07, Libourne to Limoges (201km) – 6.30am

Stage 9 – Sun 09/07, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme (184km) – 7.30am

Rest day – 10/07

Stage 10 – Tue 11/07, Vulcania to Issoire (167km) – 7.05am

Stage 11 – Wed 12/07, Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins (180km) – 7.05am

Stage 12 – Thu 13/07, Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais (166km) – 7.05am

Stage 13 – Fri 14/07, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier (138km) – 7.45am

Stage 14 – Sat 15/07, Annemasse to Morzine (152km) – 7.05am

Stage 15 – Sun 16/07, Les Gets to Saint-Gervais-les-Bains (180km) – 7.05am

Rest day – 17/07

Stage 16 – Tue 18/07, Passy to Combloux (22km ITT) – 7.05am

Stage 17 – Wed 19/07, Saint-Gervais-les-Bains to Courchevel (166km) – 6.20am

Stage 18 – Thu 20/07, Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse (186km) – 7.05am

Stage 19 – Fri 21/07, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny (173km) – 7.15am

Stage 20 – Sat 22/07, Belfort to Le Markstein (133km) – 7.30am

Stage 21 – Sun 23/07, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (115km) – 10.30am