Titans vs Chiefs live stream: Watch the NFL’s AFC Championship game online

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to take down the Derick Henry and Titans in today's AFC Championship game.

The Titans vs Chiefs live stream will allow you to watch one of the most surprising matchups in this year's NFL playoff picture. Yes, somehow, the Tennessee Titans found a way to the AFC Conference championship.

Through a mix of sheer grit, Derrick Henry's amazing running performances and downright impressive defensive, the Titans are now vying for their chance to go all the way to the Super Bowl and compete for the Lombardi trophy.

But in order to get there, the Titans will need to take down Patrick Mahomes and the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, the same team that last week was down 24 points in the first quarter against the Texans, only to come back in full force and win big.

Now, the two teams will be battling it out for a Super Bowl appearance on Sunday. As of Today, Las Vegas believes the Chiefs are going to win; as Kansas City is favored by 7.5 points. However, there's no reason to believe it won't be a competitive game given the roll that the Titans have been on.

We've compiled the following guide to help you find a Titans vs Chiefs live stream, and not miss a moment of the action.

Titans vs Chiefs live stream start time, channel

The Titans vs Chiefs game starts at at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19. The game is airing on CBS.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Titans vs. Chiefs?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch the Titans vs. Chiefs live stream without a cable or satellite subscription

Even if you've cut the cord, finding ways to watch the game on CBS shouldn't be too troublesome.

If you decide that a streaming service isn't for you, a TV tuner that connects to your television will help you you to watch the broadcast over the air for free.

But if you'd prefer to watch the game on a streaming service, check out the options below. They all work with CBS programming in most markets, though you'll want to be sure to input your ZIP code into each service to make sure CBS is supported before you choose one.

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including CBS affiliates.View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including CBS (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal

CBS All Access is CBS's streaming service, and it includes the network's live sports coverage. Your $5.99-a-month subscription also gets you original programming like the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, which debuts later this month.