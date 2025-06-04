Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — where to buy now and latest launch day news
Nintendo Switch 2 launch day is almost here. In just a few hours, the hybrid console will be officially available, and a new generation of Nintendo gaming will begin. It’s a day that gamers have been waiting a very long time for.
If you didn’t manage to snag a pre-order, don’t worry, you’ve still got a chance to score a Nintendo Switch 2 for launch day.
Retailers including Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and Target have confirmed in-store midnight launches, which will include stock for customers without a pre-order already. These will be your best bet for securing a Switch 2 today.
Meanwhile, online restocks are on the horizon, with Walmart and GameStop set to restock online on launch day (June 5), and Target confirming fresh inventory dropping online on June 6. These will be just the first of many online Switch 2 restocks to come in the weeks ahead.
In the U.K., the Switch 2 has generally been much easier to purchase with a slew of additional restocks during the pre-order period. However, the console is currently sold out at U.K. retailers, but I’m expecting launch day restocks on the other side of the pond as well.
I’ve been tracking restocks across hard-to-buy gaming products for more than five years, and I’m putting all that expertise to good use to help you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 this launch day. Follow along for the latest live restock updates and all the news surrounding Switch 2.
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer will be opening select stores for a midnight launch event. Walmart is also set to take additional Switch 2 orders at midnight ET online.
Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups, and there will be extra consoles. Best Buy will not be taking online orders during launch week.
Target is holding a Switch 2 midnight launch event and has confirmed additional units for non-pre-order customers. The retailer will also be taking new online orders on Friday, June 6.
GameStop has confirmed a Nintendo Switch 2 restock on June 5 during its midnight launch event. The retailer will also be taking orders online for launch day, but no time has been announced.
My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console on launch day.
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console for launch day, but nothing is confirmed right now.
Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders on launch day, so be sure to watch this space.
Amazon has launched a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm plans to stock the console. It's still uncertain if or when it'll launch Switch 2 product pages. In the U.K., Amazon is selling Switch 2 consoles, but not in the U.S..
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide who has spent the last five years tracking restocks across loads of popular gaming items from the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the uber-rare PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection and PlayStation Portal. Now, I'm putting all my restock knowledge to good use to help you secure a Nintendo Switch 2 this launch week.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Target Switch 2 orders: Everything you need to know
Target will offer Switch 2 consoles in-store and online. It'll kick off before stores open on launch day (Thursday, June 5). Here are the details we've confirmed with Target.
When can you buy it: On June 6, Nintendo Switch 2 consoles will be available for purchase early in the morning on Target.com, while supplies last.
In-store info: Shoppers can begin lining up in the designated queuing location at the entrance of each Target store before stores open on June 5. Target team members will distribute physical or digital tickets, which will reserve the product for purchase. Limited stock is available. Ticketing will take place until all tickets have been claimed or 10 minutes prior to store opening.
- Switch 2: for $449 @ Target
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: for $499 @ Target
- Switch 2 games: from $39 @ Target
- Switch 2 accessories: from $13 @ Target
Nintendo Switch 2 review units have arrived — take a look
Here at Tom's Guide we just received our review unit of the Nintendo Switch 2, plus a couple of accessories.
Take a peek at everything Nintendo sent.
And keep Tom's Guide in your bookmarks to see what we think of Nintendo's newest console and how it stacks up to its predecessor.
Plus, if you want to see more, follow us on TikTok where we'll be posting unboxing videos and first looks at the UI and games as we test them out.
Walmart Switch 2 orders: Everything you need to know
Switch 2 launch day kicks off at midnight Thursday, June 5. To help you get a console, I'm going to give a quick run-down of what every retailer is planning/has confirmed for this week. I'll start off with Walmart.
When can you buy it: Walmart customers can shop the new Nintendo Switch 2 console and accessories in-stores and online starting June 5.
In-store info: Customers in Pacific and Mountain-time regions can shop the new console at Walmart Supercenters starting on Wednesday, June 4 at 9 pm PDT or 10 pm MDT, respectively, while supplies last.
If you already pre-ordered: Console pre-orders that have already been placed are eligible for free delivery by 9 am local time on June 5.
- Switch 2: for $449 @ Walmart
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: for $499 @ Walmart
- Switch 2 games: from $39 @ Walmart
- Switch 2 accessories: from $11 @ Walmart
The best trade-in options for the Switch
For some, a new console means it time to put the previous model out to pasture while getting paid to do so.
We've rounded up all the retailers offering trade-in cash or credits toward purchasing a Switch 2.
If the $449 price is making you hesitant, this could be way to save a few bucks.
Here's the retailers to check out
We're finally here, the Nintendo Switch 2 is launching tonight.
Below you'll find retailer links you need to bookmark if so you can secure your new console. Currently, there aren't any signs of fresh Switch 2 stock, but we know that will change in the coming hours.
Some retailers including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop have confirmed that fresh chances to lock-in a Switch 2 console are arriving. Get prepared now.
- Nintendo: pre-order w/ invite
- Walmart: check stock
- Amazon: no pre-order info
- Newegg: check stock
- Target: check stock
- Antonline: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock
- GameStop: check stock
- Sam's Club: no pre-order info
- Dell: no pre-order info