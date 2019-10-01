The Most Anticipated Phones of 2019 and Beyond

From flagships like the iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy Note 10 to bargains like the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 3a, 2019 has already seen some very compelling smartphones. But the year isn't over yet.

Google is gearing up to deliver its first-ever flagship smartphone with facial identification in the Pixel 4. With a dual-lens camera system, the ability to recognize air gestures using a new radar sensor and a rumored 90Hz display, the Pixel 4 is looking like it has what it takes to bring the fight to Apple's new trio of iPhones.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest OnePlus is angling to capitalize on the recent critical success of its OnePlus 7T with an upgraded version of its OnePlus 7 Pro. And now that Samsung has finally start selling the Galaxy Fold to consumers, all eyes turn to Motorola and Huawei to release their foldable devices before the year's out. Based on what we've heard, it seems like Moto's rebooted Razr actually stands a decent shot of emerging before 2020; unfortunately, it's not looking quite as rosy for the long-delayed Mate X.

Here’s a peek at new phones in store for 2019 and beyond.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL (October 2019)

Pixel 4 pre-release unit (Image credit: Anhem TV)

Once again, we're approaching the release of a new Pixel phone with a pretty clear idea of what to expect. There will be dual cameras on the back — a first for Google's flagship handsets — as well as iPhone-level facial identification and air gesture recognition on the front, courtesy of Google's breakthrough Project Soli radar technology.

The thing is, we don't know these details to be true because they were leaked; we know them because Google went ahead and confirmed it all in a series of tweets and blog posts. This drip feed of official teases well ahead of the launch of a major smartphone is pretty unprecedented, and causes us to wonder if Google will have any secrets left in the tank come October 15, when we will see the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in the flesh.

OnePlus 7T Pro (October 2019)

OnePlus 7T (Image credit: Future)

The just-unveiled OnePlus 7T takes nearly everything we loved about the OnePlus 7 Pro released this past spring and wraps it up in a $599 package with an even more powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and quicker Warp Charging. However, if rumors are true, that's not all OnePlus has planned for the remainder of 2019.

We could similarly see an enhanced "T" variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro, called the 7T Pro, with a higher resolution display than the 7T, alongside the same state-of-the-art Qualcomm processor. We don't yet know what improvements OnePlus has planned for the 7T Pro, though we hope to see some camera tweaks that will help the phone's triple lenses extract more color, detail and light out of every photo. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait long to find out: OnePlus' next big event is scheduled for October 10 in London.

Huawei Mate X (Late 2019)

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei threw its hat in the foldable phone race with the Mate X, announced all the way back in February at Mobile World Congress 2019. The Mate X features a single display measuring 8 inches from corner-to-corner, that dominates the surface of the device. It also has one quad-lens camera module, rather than the array of rear- and front-facing lenses in Samsung's handset. Oh, and it's 5G ready, too.

However, at €2200, the Mate X's price puts the Galaxy Fold's to shame. Additionally, at the time of writing, it's still unclear when the handset will see the light of day. Google is reportedly barred from licensing its apps and services to Huawei for new devices, though the Mate X was developed before the ban went into effect — so theoretically, it should be spared. Over the summer, executives from the Chinese firm teased the Mate X could see release in September, after more 5G networks go live. However, with Samsung finally shipping the Galaxy Fold, we're now entering October without an update on Huawei's plans, which is more than a little concerning.

Motorola Razr (Late 2019)

Motorola Razr concept render (Image credit: Yanko Design)

Could the iconic Motorola phone be making a comeback? The Wall Street Journal teased as much back in February, reporting that Motorola could reintroduce the Razr as a foldable phone this year. Given that Motorola didn't make a peep about the device during Mobile World Congress, and subsequently squashed all Razr-related rumors around the time of the budget G7 series' launch, we weren't certain when we'd actually see the device in the flesh until a report emerged in late September that the phone was still on track for a 2019 release.

There are few clues we have about the Razr, outside of the Journal's report that the handset would be released in a limited run exclusively on Verizon and cost $1,500. If and when it does break cover, though, the new Razr could offer a less costly path to foldables than Samsung's $1,980 Galaxy Fold.

iPhone 12 (Fall 2020)

iPhone 12 concept render (Image credit: @BenGeskin via Twitter)

Yes, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and Pro Max just came out, and yes, there are already rumors beginning to break about the iPhone 12 due out next year. In fact, reports surrounding Apple's next-generation handsets started to make headlines before Cupertino's latest reveal. Such is the news cycle around devices planned years in advance.

So what should you look forward to around this time 12 months from now? For one, an all-new design that finally sheds the iPhone X shape that has defined Apple's handsets for past three years. According to leakster Ben Geskin, one of the models will even ditch the notch entirely, embedding Apple's TrueDepth camera system right into the narrow top bezel. Furthermore, there's a good chance that the range-topping 2020 iPhone will support 5G. After all, there's growing evidence to suggest many iPhone owners that held off upgrading to the 11 series did so because of a lack of support for next-generation wireless networks.

While Apple's next iPhones are a year away at this point, we should only have to wait until the spring before we begin to have a pretty clear idea of what the company is planning, if history is any indication.

Samsung square foldable (2020)

Samsung Galaxy Fold (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You have to give Samsung a little credit for persistence. The company only recently overcame the setbacks it faced with the release of its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, and it's apparently already preparing another, with a totally unique form factor.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung is preparing a smaller version of the Fold with a 6.7-inch display that closes into a square, to take on Motorola's long-rumored Razr reboot. The device would carry two cameras on the outside along with another inside, and Samsung is reportedly experimenting with a new type of protective glass that is only 3% of the thickness of Gorilla Glass to be able to achieve the handset's durability and flexibility objectives.

Still, don't hold your breath — Samsung is reportedly evaluating the Fold's performance in the market before fully giving this unannounced foldable the green light. And even if it does see release, it definitely won't happen until 2020.