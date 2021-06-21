The best Prime Day sales under $25

The best Prime Day deals under $25 mean you can score awesome discounts on everything from phone chargers and water bottles to smart home devices and streaming sticks without breaking the bank. There's quite literally Prime Day deals for every budget.

Amazon's 48-hour sales event is packed with cheap electronics, tech gear, gadgets, cooking equipment, home goods and more. But not every budget item is worth buying, so we've gathered the best Prime Day deals under $25 you can score right now.

If you're looking for a place to start, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is on sale for $24.99, which is 50% off its regular price. No need to ask Alexa — this is the best Echo deal during Prime Day.

We're following all the top deals throughout Prime Day, so check back for limited-time offers, massive savings and more. See all of the best Prime Day deals under $25 below.

Prime Day deals under $25: Top 5 sales now

The cheap Prime Day deal you can't miss Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is a fan-favorite smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 50% off or you can get get two and use coupon code "PDDOT2PK" during the final checkout stage to get 50% off a 2-pack of Echo Dots. View Deal

Anker Wireless Charger: was $18 now $15 @ Amazon

This wireless charging stand from Anker is a great desk or bedside accessory. You'll save 20% on this stand, which works with iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and other iPhones, as well as Samsung Galaxy phones back to the Galaxy S7. View Deal

Swell Water Bottle (9 oz): was $25 now $17 @ Amazon

Stay hydrated this summer. The S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle will keep your drinks cools, and is now 29% off. The triple-layered, vacuum-insulated construction is designed to chill your beverages for up to 24 hours. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $24.99. View Deal

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day.View Deal

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener: was $40 now $17 @ Amazon

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is the best option for garage owners looking to digitize their garage. It's easy to set up and offers powerful smartphone controls, so you can open and close your garage from anywhere. Get it now for $23 off.View Deal

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

NBA 2K21: was $69 now $27 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the most immersive basketball video game to date. With next-level visuals and the 2K series expected wealth of modes, you'll struggle to put this one down. You may not be able to dunk in real life, but with NBA 2K21 on PS5 you'll feel like a basketball superstar in no time. View Deal

Levi's: deals from $25 @ Amazon

As part of its Prime Day deals — Amazon is knocking up to 505 off men's and women's Levi's apparel. After discount, men's jeans start at just $33, whereas women's jeans start at $31. Meanwhile, summer shorts start at $25. View Deal

Home fitness gear: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Build out your home gym with Amazon's current batch of Prime Day deals on fitness equipment. Amazon is slashing the price of dumbbells, workout bands, yoga mats, and more. You can also save on workout gear from Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6. View Deal

