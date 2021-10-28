Roku Streaming Stick 4K just dropped to $35 in this Early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are ramping up early this year, meaning tech devices are getting cheaper than ever. So if you've been eyeing discounts on the best streaming devices, we've got good news for you.

Amazon currently has the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on sale for just $24.99. That's saving you a whole 30%, which makes it one of the best streaming deals you can get right now. And with Amazon's fastest delivery service, you'll be able to get a hold of your brand-new Roku device as soon as the same day.

Bag yourself the best Roku VPN to access global content

Image Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This Amazon deal takes a healthy 30% off one of our favorite streaming devices around. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. View Deal

The Roku streaming devices are regularly praised for being the industry's best. We've previously awarded the Roku Streaming Stick 4K the number one spot in our roundup of the best streaming devices on the market right now.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K proves to be a great choice for 4K and HDR streaming. This device allows you to indulge in all of the best streaming services available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV and more — all in gorgeous 4K quality.

Weighing just 0.05 pounds, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also gives you access to some of the best cable alternatives, such as Sling, HBO Max, ABC and etc. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review , we enjoyed its superb 4K HDR performance, intuitive interface, and versatile choice of streaming services.