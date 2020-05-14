PS5 DualSense leak may have just revealed PS5 release date

The PS5's release date may have been revealed, along with new details about its DualSense controller.

IronManPS5, a Twitter user who has been the source of several PS5 rumors, has claimed in a new tweet that the DualSense will be sold from November 20 at the price of $59.99 or £54.99 (via BGR). Since it would make sense for Sony to start selling the controller and its respective console at the same time, it stands to reason that November 20 will be the release date for both.

DualSense will be sold separately on November 20, 2020 and will be available in North America, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom at a recommended retail price (RRP) of US$59.99, CAN$59.99, €59.99 and £54.99 pic.twitter.com/7OaDSgWZaVMay 13, 2020

In less surprising news, IronMan also told followers that each PS5 will come with a DualSense controller included. It would be a cruel move by Sony if it made you buy your controller separately, so it's good to have our expectations confirmed here.

Every PlayStation 5 retail box will contain one DualSense™ wireless controller inside the box pic.twitter.com/KhzJVUNDUWMay 13, 2020

This leaker is also the source of earlier claims that the PS5 will cost $499.99. That's $100 more than the launch price of the PS4, which may make some potential customers think twice. This problem is compounded by rumors that the Xbox Series X will cost less than the PS5.

The Xbox Series X is expected to launch around the same time as the PS5 in November. In addition to its potentially lower price, it's probably going to be the more powerful console of the two when it comes to graphics. But the PS4 will hit back with 3D audio and a custom SSD that even PC gamers may be envious of.