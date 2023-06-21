Prime Day 2023 start date is July 11 — here are the first confirmed deals

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2023 will begin on Tuesday, July 11. Amazon confirmed the dates of its 48-hour event this morning. If you're a Prime member, that means the first Prime Day deals of 2023 are just three weeks out.

For those not familiar, Prime Day is Amazon's faux retail holiday offering Prime members exclusive access to sitewide deals. While some of the best deals tend to focus on Amazon hardware, Prime Day is also a great time to find deals on Apple gear, small kitchen appliances, and 4K TVs.

Prime Day sales are available for Amazon Prime members only. If you haven't been a Prime member in the previous 12 months, you can sign up for a free trial. Amazon offers traditional memberships, student memberships, and discounted plans for anyone receiving government assistance.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Prime Student gives you access to free 2-day shipping, Prime Video, exclusive Prime member only deals, and more. Amazon Prime Student costs $69/year, which is 50% less than a typical Prime membership. Alternatively, you can opt for a monthly plan at $7.49/month.

Amazon Prime Access is a discounted version of Prime for anyone who receives SNAP, Medicaid, or other qualifying government assistance. Membership is $6.99/month and includes access to all Prime member benefits. New members can sign up for a 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £95/year or £8.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Last year, Amazon sold more than 300 million items internationally on Prime Day. The company claims that Prime members saved more than $1.7 billion. According to Amazon's statistics, Prime members primarily bought Amazon devices, consumer tech, and products for the home. Best-selling items included Fire TVs, Echo devices, and Blink security cameras.

That said, the best Prime Day deals aren't always found on Amazon. In the past, rivals like Best Buy and Walmart have offered alternative sales on Prime Day with deals that match or undercut Amazon's own prices. More importantly, these alternative sales have usually been available to all consumers with no memberships required.

Early Prime Day sales start June 21

Amazon is kicking off Prime Day 2023 with a series of early deals. For instance, Prime members can now get up to 60% off movies and TV shows via Prime Video. This includes popular titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Gamers will also be able to get bonus classic games now through the start of Prime Day. Titles include Prey, Baldur's Gate II, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

While the majority of Prime Day deals will be reserved for July 11 and 12, there will be plenty of deals available in the run-up to the event. These teaser deals include up to 40% off Amazon brands, three free months of Audible, and four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

As a reminder, Prime Day deals often sell out fast, so you'll need to pay close attention if you want to score the best deals. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you complete coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2023 over the next few weeks.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way for the retailer to mark its 20th anniversary. At the time, the one-day event was comparatively low-key. Fast forward to 2023 and it's grown into a 48-hour deals extravaganza. In previous years, it's even incorporated a live-streamed concert with headliners like Taylor Swift and SZA.