Hurry! Our favorite espresso machine just dropped to a record low price

The Breville Bambino Plus is the best espresso machine on the market in our opinion, and Bed, Bath and Beyond has just dropped this premium brewer back down to a record low price. We haven't seen the Bambino Plus drop below this $399.99 position (that's $100 off the $499.99 MSRP), and considering the wide range of customization options and super fast warm up time there's plenty of value packed into that price tag.

You're getting one of the best coffee maker models available here, though it's still not cheap. However, if you're interested in investing in a consistent, easy to use shot puller it's worth noting that we were particularly impressed with the feature set on offer here.

Not only can you customize pre-infusion time, but there's also personalisation options for milk texture and temperature, as well as a range of brew baskets to choose from. Once you've got all your settings locked in, you'll be brewing high quality espresso shots with one button operation.

We haven't seen many coffee maker deals on the Breville Bambino Plus in recent months. In fact, it's been a little difficult to get your hands on the high-end brewer for its usual MSRP. That makes today's offer all the more impressive, especially considering other retailers have already run out of stock at this price.

You'll find more information on this espresso machine just below, but if you're looking for more inspiration we're also rounding up more coffee maker deals further down the page.

Breville Bambino Plus: $499.99 Breville Bambino Plus: $499.99 $399.99 at Bed, Bath and Beyond

Save $100 - The Breville Bambino Plus is $100 off at Bed, Bath and Beyond right now, an excellent return to the lowest price we've ever seen on our favorite espresso machine. With an incredibly quick warm up time and plenty of customization features, this is a premium brewer with plenty of value packed into that $400 price tag.



