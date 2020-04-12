Massive Best Buy sale takes $1,500 off MacBook Pro, $300 off Samsung 4K TVs

Forget chocolate bunnies. Best Buy is celebrating Easter Sunday with a massive 1-day Best Buy sale that takes up to $1,500 off some of our favorite gear.

Today only, Best Buy is taking $1,500 off select MacBook Pros, up to $80 off SSDs, $40 off Ninja kitchen appliances, and $300 off Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV. It's one of the biggest sitewide sales we've seen from Best Buy with prices that beat the retailer's previous Presidents' Day sale by a minimum of $100.

Apple Sales

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $139.99. That's $20 off and the cheapest AirPods you can get right now. View Deal

Apple 15.4" MacBook Pro: up to $1,500 off @ Best Buy

The 15.4-inch MacBook Pro is still a force to be reckoned with. Best Buy is taking from $500 to $1,500 off a wide selection of MacBook Pro configurations. After discount, prices start at just $2,299.99. View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5-inch 4K: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The 21.5-inch iMac is the perfect all-in-one desktop. It packs a 4096 x 2304 Retina 4K display, 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and a Radeon Pro 555X with 2GB of GDDR5. This is one of the cheapest iMac prices we've seen this year. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Studio3 offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

TV Sales

Hisense 50" 4K Android TV: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

Want a big-screen TV that won't cost you a bundle? During the 1-day Best Buy sale, the retailer is offering this 50-inch 4K Android TV for just $249.99. It was a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and DTS Studio Sound support. View Deal

Samsung 55" 4K Smart TV w/ free Google Mini: was $379 now $349 @ Best Buy

The NU6900 supports various HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, game mode, and support for various apps like Netflix and Hulu. Even better, it comes with a free Google Nest Mini ($49 value). View Deal

Samsung 65" Q60 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Samsung's Q60 QLED TV uses quantum dots to offer more than a billion colors along with 100% color volume. And the quantum processor upscales HD content to 4K. This same model was on sale for $899 during Presidents' Day, which make today's Best Buy sale all the more appealing. View Deal