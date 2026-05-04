<a id="elk-33a1e644-d7a7-4a42-91a5-eda48505180b"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-steam-controller-live-coverage-2">Welcome to our Steam Controller live coverage</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-13ab17f7-2939-4bdf-91ff-5a26ecb80d11"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="pYbKmQsMkuRoQvKm5FAh8c" name="Steam Controller-6" alt="The Steam Controller flat on a desk." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pYbKmQsMkuRoQvKm5FAh8c.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-c4cf9b09-f1d9-4de3-a913-0e7eb072c48c">Hello! PC gamers rejoice, today is the day that Valve launches its new Steam Controller, a premium pad designed specifically (and exclusively) for PC gaming, and here at Tom's Guide we'll be guiding you through launch day. In this live blog you'll find the latest news, our hands-on impression and the important buying info.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>