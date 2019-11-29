Live
Black Friday live blog: The best sales and lightning deals right now
The latest Black Friday deals constantly updated
While retailers keep their Black Friday deals steady throughout the weekend, others like Amazon run 'lightning'-style sales featuring limited-time discounts on hot products.
Lightning deals usually end as soon as a certain quantity of a given product are sold. But these face-paced sales offer some of the biggest savings you'll find all holiday season and worth your attention this Black Friday.
Follow along with this live blog for the latest and greatest Black Friday deals right now. Act fast on ones that catch your eye—there's no telling how long they'll last.
Attention Amazon Prime members! If you renew your Prime membership right now, you'll save $12 on the annual cost of free shipping and exclusive deals. Amazon has only ran this promotion briefly once before, so there's no telling how long the $107 per year subscription fee will last.
1-year Amazon Prime membership: was $119 now $107 @ Amazon
Current Amazon Prime members can log into their account to renew their subscriptions at a discounted price. Amazon Prime unlocks free, fast shipping and exclusive sales for its members. View Deal
Here are the top 5 Black Friday laptop deals right now
Fitbit Charge 3: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 3 has everything you could want in a fitness-tracking band: automatic workout-tracking, sleep analysis, a large touchscreen display and week-long battery life. Fitbit's best fitness tracker just dropped to its lowest price ever, $50 off at Amazon.View Deal
We've just updated our Black Friday Amazon deals hub with the most impressive sales we're seeing from the retailer today. We think the two biggest deals right now are the $649 13-inch MacBook Air (which we just shared here) and the $22 Amazon Echo Dot.
The Instant Pot Duo80 for just $64.99 is an attractive score for those who like to cook, while the Apple Watch 5 crashed to an all-time low $355.
There are tons of hot Amazon Black Friday deals to be had. Keep following along for the best sales we're seeing today.
MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon
Right now the the 13-inch MacBook Air is the cheapest it has ever been and impresses with its comfortable keyboard, long battery life and a generous number of ports.View Deal
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer: was $399.99 now $319.99 @ Amazon
The Dyson Supersonic Fast-Drying Gift Edition with Complimentary Stand for Hair Dryer and Attachments is on sale when Prime members add the fuchsia model to their carts.
View Deal
KitchenAid KSM155GBAZ 5-quart mixer: was $459.99 now $239.99 @ Amazon
This multipurpose KitchenAid mixer comes with a 5-quart bowl and over 15 optional attachments. It supports 10 different speed settings, and it's powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe. The 1-year warranty is useful, too. View Deal
Be In the Know
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.