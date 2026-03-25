<a id="elk-f04aa9ee-3a57-4169-a740-1dd958c4bad3"></a><h2 id="claude-is-down-and-downdetector-reports-are-pouring-in-2">Claude is down and Downdetector reports are pouring in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4a66926d-2d95-4ace-8010-a45880cb35e8"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2172px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:35.08%;"><img id="XmQeqSoK9XZk25htyJSQKX" name="Screenshot 2026-03-25 at 9.57.42&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/XmQeqSoK9XZk25htyJSQKX.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2172" height="762" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="239acf4b-1443-4fbf-a10b-0e6ef78b129f">The reports have started pouring in as thousands of users flock to Downdetector to report that their favorite service isn't working. As of this post, there are more than 4,000 reports, which is quite high in such a short time.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>