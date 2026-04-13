<a id="elk-14347630-3a2e-46c0-b0e4-33a3d34194df"></a><h2 id="the-reports-come-pouring-in-2">The reports come pouring in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-4abdf9a9-3103-41f1-8456-5e9dd6e761f8"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1420px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:59.01%;"><img id="XH3xYiJ4prMiotV5de6fxD" name="Screenshot 2026-04-13 at 11.55.42&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/XH3xYiJ4prMiotV5de6fxD.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1420" height="838" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-45bd1ca3-a893-4e3e-b9ac-5959fbdfe9eb">Downdetector reports rose quickly, with thousands of people hitting the popular outage reporting website to say that something is wrong with Claude AI.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>