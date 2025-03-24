ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage

Refresh

Fully operational (Image credit: OpenAI) OpenAI's status page has officially declared the service to be fully operational. That means everything should be back to normal, and you should be able to use ChatGPT without any issues. We'll keep a close eye on the service in case anything changes, but as of right now, it's safe to say this outage is over.

Downdetector reports are low (Image credit: Downdetector) The reports on Downdetector have dropped closer to their baseline. Currently sitting at 175, the reports were as high as 1,600 earlier today. If this pattern keeps up, this might be a very short outage for ChatGPT, which is excellent news for people who rely on it for their daily workflows. As always, we'll continue to bring you the latest news on the outage as it develops, including letting you know as soon as OpenAI confirms things are fixed.

ChatGPT thinks ChatGPT is back (Image credit: OpenAI) I managed to get ChatGPT to load on my phone and asked it if it was okay. It responded by saying, "I'm all good—no outages on my end!" If that's the case, then we're happy everyone's favorite chatbot is back in order, but the OpenAI status page says it's "currently experiencing issues," so I don't know who to believe.

Issue identified... sort of (Image credit: OpenAI) On OpenAI's status page, the company said it has identified something, though its wording isn't exactly clear. "We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services," reads the page. Yes, we're all aware that users are "experiencing elevated errors," but it isn't clear if the company knows why those errors are happening. It does continue by saying "We are working on implementing a mitigation."

Charting the outage (Image credit: Downdetector) As you can see from the DownDetector graph pictured above, reports spiked early and reached nearly 1,600 reports before falling back down again to around 1,400. It's been up and down, but there's no doubt something is off with ChatGPT. DownDetector relies on user-generated reports of outages and typically sees strong spikes right into an outage as devoted users of any service provide their reports. Many reporters cite that ChatGPT isn't working, regardless of platform, though mobile seems to be the more significant issue, as that's where I could not connect.