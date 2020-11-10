Apple event live blog: See the future of Macs right here

If two big fall Apple events weren't enough for you, don't worry — there's a third. Kicking off today (November 10) at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, Apple's "One More Thing" showcase will almost certainly focus on Apple Silicon, the biggest change coming to Macs in more than a decade.

We'll likely see the first MacBook Pro and MacBook Air using Apple's own in-house chips, and learn about what kinds of performance boosts to expect from them. Apple's November 10 event may also finally see the reveal of long-rumored gadgets such as AirPods Studio and AirTags. Here's a quick look at what to expect.

Apple Silicon MacBooks: After revealing its new Apple Silicon chips back in June, Apple will likely reveal the first MacBooks to use the processors today. Expect at least one new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, complete with strong performance and better power efficiency.

AirPods Studio: Apple's long-awaited over-ear headphones could arrive today, taking on the likes of Bose and Sony with a premium design. Rumors suggest they could cost as much as $599, with features such as active noise-cancelling and head-and neck detection.

AirTags and Apple TV 2020: While we're not as confident about this one, there's a chance we could finally see Apple's Tile-like AirTags tracker at today's event. Likewise, we may see an upgraded Apple TV 4K with a powerful new processor.

We're reporting on all the news from Apple's One More Thing event live, so be sure to bookmark this page for the biggest announcements as they happen.