Apple iPhone 15 event live blog — we’re unpacking all the last-minute rumors

The big day for iPhone fans is nearly here. Apple is set to hold its annual fall product launch today (September 12), and the iPhone 15 figures to grab all the attention.

For months we've been following rumors about Apple's new phones, and now's the chance to separate fact from fiction. The iPhone 15 Pro models figure to be the more impressive offerings — with higher prices to match. But don't overlook the standard iPhone which figures to pick up a lot of the advanced features Apple first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro a year ago.

The iPhone surely won't be the only product Apple shows off today. A new Apple Watch or two should join the mix, and there could even be new audio gear tied to one of the key iPhone 15 features — the arrival of USB-C connectivity. We're not ruling out a new iPad or even an update on the Apple Vision Pro either.

How to watch

You can watch the Apple iPhone 15 event via the embedded live stream below, as we post updates to this live blog covering each and every Apple announcement. We've dispatched our largest team ever to Cupertino to cover the event, backed up by the rest of our team bringing you the latest Apple news and rumors leading up to the event.

What we're expecting

Plenty of reports detail the likely products Apple is announcing, but here's an overview of what we're expecting today.

iPhone 15: Look for four models matching the same sizes as last year's models, only with rounded sides and USB-C ports replacing Apple's proprietary Lightning port. The iPhone 15 and iPHone 15 Plus figure to adopt the Dynamic Island cutout and 48MP main camera along with an A16 Bionic chipset — all changes Apple made to the iPhone 15 Pro last year.

iPhone 15 Pro: The iPhone 15 Pro gets the bigger changes with an A17 Bionic chipset and titanium sides that reduce the weight of the phone while improving durability. A new Action button could replace the mute switch, adding customizable shortcuts to launch apps.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max figures to see the biggest changes of all with a periscope-style telephoto lens. It could also get a brighter display than before.

New Apple Watches: We'd expect at least an Apple Watch 9, which we'd expect to have a new processor an improved optical heart rate sensor. Apple could also have an Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the works, highlighted by a possible microLED display.

iPad mini 7: If Apple hs a new iPad in store, this is likely the model. The biggest changes with the iPad mini 7 will likely take place under the hood with a new processor.

New AirPods models: With Apple adding USB-C ports to the iPhone 15 lineup, it's possible we could see USB-C ready AirPods Pro models with a charging case that supports the new connectivity standard.