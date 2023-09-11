Live
Apple iPhone 15 event live blog — we’re unpacking all the last-minute rumors
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch 9 and more likely to debut
The big day for iPhone fans is nearly here. Apple is set to hold its annual fall product launch today (September 12), and the iPhone 15 figures to grab all the attention.
For months we've been following rumors about Apple's new phones, and now's the chance to separate fact from fiction. The iPhone 15 Pro models figure to be the more impressive offerings — with higher prices to match. But don't overlook the standard iPhone which figures to pick up a lot of the advanced features Apple first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro a year ago.
The iPhone surely won't be the only product Apple shows off today. A new Apple Watch or two should join the mix, and there could even be new audio gear tied to one of the key iPhone 15 features — the arrival of USB-C connectivity. We're not ruling out a new iPad or even an update on the Apple Vision Pro either.
How to watch
You can watch the Apple iPhone 15 event via the embedded live stream below, as we post updates to this live blog covering each and every Apple announcement. We've dispatched our largest team ever to Cupertino to cover the event, backed up by the rest of our team bringing you the latest Apple news and rumors leading up to the event.
What we're expecting
Plenty of reports detail the likely products Apple is announcing, but here's an overview of what we're expecting today.
iPhone 15: Look for four models matching the same sizes as last year's models, only with rounded sides and USB-C ports replacing Apple's proprietary Lightning port. The iPhone 15 and iPHone 15 Plus figure to adopt the Dynamic Island cutout and 48MP main camera along with an A16 Bionic chipset — all changes Apple made to the iPhone 15 Pro last year.
iPhone 15 Pro: The iPhone 15 Pro gets the bigger changes with an A17 Bionic chipset and titanium sides that reduce the weight of the phone while improving durability. A new Action button could replace the mute switch, adding customizable shortcuts to launch apps.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max figures to see the biggest changes of all with a periscope-style telephoto lens. It could also get a brighter display than before.
New Apple Watches: We'd expect at least an Apple Watch 9, which we'd expect to have a new processor an improved optical heart rate sensor. Apple could also have an Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the works, highlighted by a possible microLED display.
iPad mini 7: If Apple hs a new iPad in store, this is likely the model. The biggest changes with the iPad mini 7 will likely take place under the hood with a new processor.
New AirPods models: With Apple adding USB-C ports to the iPhone 15 lineup, it's possible we could see USB-C ready AirPods Pro models with a charging case that supports the new connectivity standard.
It’s common knowledge that Apple is being forced into adding USB-C connectivity to iPhones. Technically EU legislation mandating the change doesn’t come into force until next year, so Apple has got a bit of a head start. However this doesn’t change the fact that the company has been strong-armed into switching to the same charging port as everyone else.
Not that Apple is likely to admit this publicly. Apple’s always been the type of company that prefers to do its own thing, and it’s not in its nature to admit to being told what to do. Instead the company has a habit of acting as though this was always the plan, and as Mark Gurman put it “operate from a position of strength”.
So we shouldn’t expect the change to USB-C to get a whole lot of fanfare — or at the very least expect Apple to focus on the benefits of the change more than the change itself. iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to get Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, which offers super-fast data transfers that exceed ordinary USB 3.0. Likewise USB-Power Delivery could offer much faster charging than the iPhone 14’s 20W limit.
The launch of a new iPhone is exciting, but making way for new products means that older ones are doomed to be discontinued. While we haven’t had any confirmation about which devices are on their way out ahead of the launch event, Apple is a creature of habit — and that gives us an idea of what to expect.
In the past Apple hasn’t sold more than one set or Pro and Pro Max models at the same time, which means the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are likely to find themselves on the chopping block. Similarly Apple tends to keep former flagships around for no more than three years, which means the iPhone 12 is likely to disappear from the Apple Store.
We’ve also heard rumors that iPhone 13 mini stock is running low — meaning it’s likely to be discontinued as well. Considering there was no iPhone 14 mini, this means it’s only a matter of time before you stop being able to buy a small-screen iPhone that isn’t an iPhone SE.
Discontinued doesn’t necessarily mean that these phones will be impossible to come by. In fact you can still get the iPhone 11 and older models at non-Apple retailers. It just means Apple’s likely going to stop making them and, crucially, stop selling them.
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are the headline act but we’re also anticipating the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 9 and, quite possibly, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 too. In both cases, Apple is tipped to be focusing on speed and performance enhancements through upgraded components. Notably, that could mean a new optical heart rate sensor for both wearables and the addition of the U2 ultrawide-band chip.
The U2 chip will mark the first refinement to the component since the introduction of the gen 1 version in the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019. The chip will make for an improved Find My experience and is also expected to feature in the iPhone 15 models — further enhancing the interoperability of Apple’s ecosystem.
Lastly, rumors suggest the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will both get a brand new chip to dramatically improve general performance. The current Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra both use the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 6 which debuted back in 2020. And while it’s nice to have greater accuracy for fitness features, an overall performance boost could be the one thing that convinces most Apple Watch users to pull the pin on an upgrade.
Of all the rumored product announcements for the September 12 event, the one that’s the shakiest is the possibility that we’ll see an iPad mini at the event. For starters, the iPad mini 7 rumors haven’t exactly been flying fast and furious in the build-up to the Apple event. And then there’s the same matter that Apple typically hosts another event when it’s got new iPads to announce.
Adding fuel to that particular fire is a report claiming that if Apple is going to announce any new tablet in 2023, it’s going to be an iPad Air and that such an announcement would come in October. Even then, it doesn’t sound like the updated iPad Air would offer anything more than a bump in specs ove the existing model. You can check out our iPad Air 6 guide for more on the tablet.
Pro Max or Ultra? That’s been the big debate the last couple of weeks, as people speculate on whether Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone will keep its name and debut as the iPhone 15 Pro Max or whether it will don a new moniker and ship as the iPhone 15 Ultra.
Last-minute reports suggest that the Pro Max name is going to win the day. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple won’t be using the Ultra name for any of this year’s iPhones, though an iPhone Ultra remains very much a possibility for Apple’s future iPhones.
The Ultra is supposed to draw its cues from the Apple Watch Ultra — that is, a higher-end version of Apple’s existing product that has a price tag to match its garish features. Gurman has previously reported an iPhone Ultra is under consideration at Apple, but believes such a device won’t show up until 2024 at the earliest. That means another year of the iPhone Pro Max, though, from the sound of it, we should see some extensive camera upgrades in this new model.
