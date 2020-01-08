Killer Deal: Get the LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB portable hard drive for just $75

Nothing breathes new life into your devices like extra storage. For a limited time, you can add 2TB of storage to your laptop a low price.

Walmart currently has the LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB Portable Hard Drive on sale for $75. Normally priced at $100, that's $25 off and one of the best external hard drive deals we've seen. It's also $5 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

The LaCie Rugged Mini is one of the most stylish hard drives you can get. Its rugged exterior makes it drop, crush, and splash resistant.

In sister site LaptopMag's Lacie Rugged Mini review, they liked its good read/write speeds, rugged construction, and easy setup. It provide serious damage protection and solid performance.

The Rugged Mini was easy to set up with no installation required to begin transferring files to it. We simply plugged it into our notebook and dragged files onto the drive.

Performance-wise, as a USB 3.0 drive, the Rugged Mini performed moderately well. Copying 5GB of mixed multimedia files from our notebook to the drive took 2 minutes and 12 seconds, a rate of 38.8 MBps.

For anyone who needs serious storage capacity but fears doing significant damage to their portable hard drive, the Rugged Mini fits the bill.