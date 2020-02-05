Hurry! The excellent 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off right now

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy, but it's also quite pricey. Fortunately, Amazon is currently slashing hundreds of dollars off of Apple's highest-end MacBook, but you'll have to act quick.

The retailer is currently selling the Core i7/512GB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099, which is $300 off of its list price. As of this writing, the sale only applies to the Space Gray version of the laptop, and the machine won't be in stock until Feb. 9. But this is one of the most significant savings we've seen yet on Apple's latest laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,399 now $2,099 at Amazon

This configuration of Apple's MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina Display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and an Intel Core i7 processor, and is available for $300 off.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,499 at Amazon

You can also save $300 on the Core i9 version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which packs 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we loved Apple's new laptop for its excellent Magic Keyboard, gorgeous display with slim bezels, and some of the best audio we've ever heard from a laptop. It also lasted a whopping 11 hours on a charge in our tests, and turned in some seriously impressive performance results -- particularly the Core i9 model.

MacBook deals that are this good typically don't last long, so we recommend jumping on this if you want to save big on a MacBook Pro.