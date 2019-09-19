How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars: Live Stream Thursday Night Football

Now in its third week of action, the NFL is in full swing. And on Thursday Night Football this week, you’ll be able to catch the Tennessee Titans in a battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars to see which of the teams can take the early game of the week. With plenty of firepower on both sides, the AFC South teams are sure to run up the score and hit hard when they take the field at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

But actually watching the game isn’t as simple as flipping on your television and tuning to FOX or CBS. That's why we've compiled this guide with all of your options for how to watch Titans vs. Jaguars online.

Titans vs. Jaguars start time, channel

The Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 18 exclusively on the NFL Network. You can tune in a bit earlier to catch pregame coverage and get the latest news and information about the game. When the kickoff happens, look for famed play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman to call the action. Sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will also be on hand to cover the game.

The NFL Network has the exclusive broadcast rights for Thursday Night Football, though select games on the schedule will also be available on FOX, Prime Video and Twitch starting on Sept. 26. So if you’re planning to watch Titans vs. Jaguars on any other channel, you’ll be out of luck.

How do I use a VPN to watch the game?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the Titans-Jaguars game.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

Costing $6.49 per month for a one-year contract, IPVanish lets you have up to 10 simultaneous connections, and works on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS.View Deal

How can I live stream Titans vs. Jaguars without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you’ve cut the cord, but still want to watch the game, you’re extremely limited in how you can do it. That’s because Thursday Night Football games are streaming exclusively through the NFL Network — a service that’s available through your cable or satellite provider or through just a couple streaming services — FuboTV and Sling TV.

That said, the NFL also has a partnership with Yahoo Sports to stream games through its Yahoo Sports app on smartphones and tablets. Be aware, however, that the games are only available to those in local markets or on primetime regular season or playoff games. You can also stream the Super Bowl on Yahoo Sports.

Since the Titans-Jaguars game is a primetime game, you can stream it. However, for some reason Yahoo doesn’t divulge on an FAQ page, it’s only making the game streamable via cellular connection.

fuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offer more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service. Additionally, NFL Network is available on FuboTV. If you want more cloud DVR space or the ability to watch more content, like Showtime, you can pay up to $80 per month for the service. View Deal

SlingTV: Sling’s Blue tier features NFL Network access. Sling Blue goes for $25 per month, but you can get the first month at $15 per month to try it out. You’ll need to pay an additional $35 per month for NFL Network. View Deal

How can I watch Titans vs. Jaguars with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you already subscribe to your local cable or satellite provider, you’ll also need to subscribe to NFL Network. From there, you can simply tune to your NFL Network channel and watch the game. If you’d prefer to stream NFL Network aside from the services above, you can download the NFL app on your iPhone or Android phone and watch it live. The NFL app is also available on set-top boxes, like the Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, as well as tablets. You can also watch the game live in the browser at NFL.com/Watch.