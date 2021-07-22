How to watch Ted Lasso season 2: release date, reviews, trailer and how to watch for free online

Ted Lasso release date, cast and run time Season premiere release date: Friday, July 23

Co-creators: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Cristo Fernández

Run-time: 30 minute episodes

We're ready to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online, and after much waiting Friday (July 23) finally sees the return of everyone's favorite soccer coach. But how will things have changed now that AFC Richmond is no longer in the Premier League?

Ted Lasso season 2 will see the unflappable coach picking up the pieces after his team's disastrous relegation at the end of the show's first season. It's a whole new ball game in the lower leagues and Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) will need every ounce of his boundless optimism to drag AFC Richmond back to the big time.

Off the field, former-star player Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is still adjusting to life outside the first team, while continuing to build his relationship with Keeley Jones (Juno Temple). Club owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is still coming to terms with her messy divorce but her newfound change of heart will see her working with Ted rather than against him.

Ted Lasso season 2 will also give expanded roles to some of the supporting cast from the first season. Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) are expected to have a bigger part to play in the show's second outing.

Early critic reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Any fears that Ted Lasso season 2 would fail to recapture the sense of joy that the first season was so beloved for can be shelved.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Ted Lasso season 2 with a VPN

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Ted Lasso season 2 and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 2 for free

Ted Lasso season 2 arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday (July 23). Apple TV Plus is available around the world, and the first episode will likely be available for streaming sometime around midnight PT.

You can watch Ted Lasso season 2 for free, as new members can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. Apple TV plus costs $4.99 per month thereafter, and features excellent original programming such as Mythic Quest, Beastie Boys Story and The Morning Show. View Deal

Ted Lasso season 2 episodes

Ted Lasso season 2 is not being dropped all at once. The first episode will begin streaming on Friday (July 23) followed by a new episode once a week for the remainder of the season. Here's the full schedule: