Star Trek: Discovery season 3 release date, channel Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premiere episode airs Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS-All Access. The remaining 12 episodes will be released weekly every Thurday.

The future is the true final frontier when you watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 online. The CBS All Access series is boldly going where no Trek show has gone before: 930 years into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery ended season 2 with a massive game-changer of a time jump that sent Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones) and crew through a wormhole to the year 3188.

That is uncharted territory in the Star Trek universe and it opens up a wealth of storytelling possibilities.

“We’re firmly in a new future where we are past all established canon,” co-showrunner Michelle Paradise told TVLine. “I keep calling it ‘fresh snow.’ We’ve got a landscape in front of us that we can populate as we like.”

Trek fans shouldn't worry, though, that Discovery is completely reinventing the warp drive. "Being beyond canon doesn’t mean that we ignore anything… but what going to the future lets us do is take a look at past canon in new ways," Paradise explained.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 online.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 in the US

In the U.S., Trek fans can watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premiere on Thursday, October 15 on CBS All Access.

CBS All Access is offering a free seven-day trial check out the streaming service. The streaming service is home to several exclusive Star Trek series, including Discovery, Picard and the animated Lower Decks. Plus, you can watch the full runs of popular shows like Survivor, Big Brother and more.View Deal

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 in Canada

Canadian viewers can say engage and watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel or stream the show on Crave.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 in the UK, Australia and Europe

Trek fans across the world can rejoice, because Netflix is making Star Trek: Discovery season 3 available internationally in in 188 countries, including the UK, Australia, all of Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Each episode will be available on Netflix the day after the U.S. airing, so every Friday starting October 16.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer

The Discovery season 3 starts ominously. The ship has crash landed on a desolate-looking planet 930 years into the future. But Burnham has only one question for the computer: Are there any life signs detected? Yes, multiple. And with that, she knows that she and the crew's sacrifice was not in vain. But now, of course, they'll have to find a way to live in this new reality.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 cast

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is led by Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Michael Burnham, a science specialist. She is joined by returning cast members Doug Jones as First Officer Saru, Anthony Rapp as science officer Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as engineering cadet Sylvia Tilly and Wilson Cruz as medical officer Hugh Culber.

They are joined by several new cast members. First is David Ajala as Cleveland "Book" Booker, described as having a "natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out."

Discovery season 3 has also added the Trek-verse's first transgender and nonbinary characters. Ian Alexander (who uses they/them and he/him pronouns) will recur as a transgender character named Gray, who is described as "eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn."

Blu del Barrio, a non-binary actor who uses they/them pronouns, will play Adira, a "highly intelligent character with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years." They form an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Stamets and Doctor Culber.