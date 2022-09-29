How to watch SNL 2022 online: Season 48 premiere with Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar

It's almost "live from New York" time, are you ready to watch SNL online? Season 48 will kick off soon, with a roster that's much different than those of last year. Gone are mainstays Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. Even some more-junior members — Aristotle Athari (only lasted a single season), Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Chris Redd — are out. This is the biggest change-over between seasons since at least 1995.

When is the Saturday Night Live season premiere? Miles Teller hosts the SNL season 48 premiere on Saturday (Oct. 1) at 11:30 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on Peacock (opens in new tab).

This leaves behind a remaining core cast led by mainstays such as Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, Michael Che, Bowen Yang and James Austin Johnson, a master of the Trump impression.

Four new featured players are joining SNL this season. Marcello Hernandez (Telemundo’s Acceso Total), Molly Kearney (A League of Their Own), Michael Longfellow (NBC’s Bring the Funny) and Devon Walker (writer on Big Mouth and Phoebe Robinson’s Everything’s Trash).

Miles Teller, who had a substantial role in this summer's Top Gun Maverick, hosts the premiere. Kendrick Lamar, who has been touring Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (his fifth amazing studio album in a row) is the musical guest.

Up next on the October 8th edition, Brendon Gleeson hosts, with musical guest Willow. On October 15, rapper and She-Hulk special guest Megan Thee Stallion pulls double-duty, hosting and performing.

How to watch SNL 2022 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Saturday Night Live via NBC for free with one of the best TV antennas or cable TV package. Season 48 airs at 11:30 p.m. ET, starting on Saturday (October 1).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch NBC on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

SNL's season premiere will also be live on Peacock, but expect it to be a Sunday arrival for most episodes.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and fubo, two of the best streaming services on the market. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live. If your region has an NBC affiliate, they'll stream it.

In addition to the SNL live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

Sling TV packs NBC stations, making it easy to watch SNL without cable. It's a part of the Sling Blue package, which includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select regions).

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox.

How to watch SNL online anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.



How to watch SNL 2022 online in the UK

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 48 will air on Sky Comedy (opens in new tab)... one day after they air in the U.S., on Sundays at at 9 p.m. BST.

That said, Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch SNL season 48 online in Canada

Up North, Canadians are able to watch SNL season 48 on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV. (opens in new tab) Missed it the first time? It also has an online streaming platform (opens in new tab). And if you aren't at home and are therefore unable to watch Global TV as usual, you could try using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch SNL 2022 online in Australia

Just like in the U.K., SNL season 48 will air in Australia at a later time: on Mondays, on Binge (opens in new tab).

Americans in Australia who don't want to wait or waste their streaming service they already pay for abroad should use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).