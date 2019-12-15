Live stream Rams vs. Cowboys: How to watch this crucial NFL game

We’ve entered do-or-die time in the NFL season. The teams that do will be moving on the playoffs to get their shot at Super Bowl and the Lombardi Trophy. Those that don’t will need to wait until next season.

Perhaps no NFL game this week has higher stakes than the one between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys. At 8-5 and 6-7, respectively, both teams aren’t guaranteed to get into the playoffs this year. If the Rams win, their playoff dreams stay alive. A Rams victory could also seal the Cowboys’ fate, as Dallas could fall out of the lead in the NFC East. But if the Cowboys win, it increases the team’s chances of making it to the playoffs.

Simply put, there’s a lot on the line for the Rams vs. Cowboys game today (Dec. 15). And here’s how to watch it every second of it, including options for live-streaming the game.

Rams vs. Cowboys start time, channel The Rams vs. Cowboys game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET today (Dec. 15). The game will air on Fox in most parts of the country, though viewers in Northern California, the Pacific Northwest and most of Georgia will get San Francisco vs. Atlanta instead, according to 506sports.

How do I use a VPN to watch Rams vs. Cowboys?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream the Rams vs. Cowboys game without a cable or satellite subscription?

The NFL mobile app ( Android , iOS ) lets you stream local market games on your phone. You can also turn to NFL Sunday Ticket , which lets you watch almost any game. (With just a few weeks left in the NFL season, a Sunday Ticket subscription costs $58; an option for a package that includes the Red Zone channel raises the prices to $102.96.)

If you've cut cable out of your life, you can turn to a subscription streaming service, though make sure your service of choice includes your local Fox affiliate to ensure that you get the Rams vs. Cowboys live stream. (Not every service carries every local channel; Sling TV, for example, only offers network affiliates in select markets.) Here's a quick look at possible options for streaming services.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service. In addition to Fox, NFL Network is available on FuboTV. If you want more cloud DVR space or the ability to watch more content, like Showtime, you can pay up to $80 per month for the service.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including Fox. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.View Deal