Pep Guardiola has been tearing up the elite football coaching rulebook for more than 16 years now. The Catalan tactician's ability to reinvent the soccer wheel is as impressive as it is fascinating. Now, a BBC documentary – Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection – shines a light on one of the brightest and most successful managerial minds in soccer history. It's a must-watch for any sports fan.

Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection premiers on BBC One at 10:40 p.m. GMT on Wed, Jan. 24.

FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Guardiola meteoric rise began when he took charge of Barcelona's first team for the 2008/09 season and won the treble that year with Lionel Messi. The 53-year-old has since taken his unique brand of possession football to Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, transforming the way the beautiful game is played and winning a bucketload of trophies at the same time.

But how does Guardiola do it? The BBC has interviewed players past and present – Carles Puyol, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Rodri and Kyle Walker – about the Pep effect, plus journalists, City director of football Txiki Begiristain and former assistant manager Domenec Torrent.

There's also an accompanying four-episode podcast on BBC Sounds if you need more of a Pep talk. For the TV show, though, read our guide below for how to watch Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection online from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection in the U.S. or worldwide?

Right now, there is no information on whether Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection will arrive on Britbox, BBC America or any other BBC-related streaming service in the US, Canada or around the world. We'll make sure to keep this page up to date, though, if or when that changes. Desperate for a Pep fix? In the meantime, why not check out the BBC's podcast provider BBC Sounds, which will release a four-part audio series based on the original documentary. It'll be available worldwide. Traveling right now? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch Pep Guardiola: Cashing Perfection live or on-demand from anywhere if you download a safe, secure VPN.