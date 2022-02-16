How to watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: Release date and time

Get ready to LOL because it's almost time to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 online. Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is trying to make a comeback following the setback she experienced at the end of season 3. Manager Susie (Alex Borstein) is right there by her side to ensure both their careers take off — all while making snarky comments, of course.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 start time, channel Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 premieres with two episodes on Friday, February 18 at 12 a.m. ET.

It's on Amazon Prime Video.

It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and her family, including parents Abe and Rose (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle) and ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen).

Last we saw Midge, she'd been dropped from a tour with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). And while Midge and Susie are back together, their money issue from the recent past is likely still a sore subject.

New cast members will include Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 on Amazon Prime Video starting at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, February 18.

Season 4 premieres with two episodes. The remaining six will drop two at a time on Fridays.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

How to watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 anywhere on Earth

