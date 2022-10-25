Next Doctor Who seasons exclusive to Disney Plus in the U.S. and beyond

Loki won't be the only time lord on Disney Plus. Doctor Who is about to come to Disney Plus, in a huge deal for the streaming service (which is a blow to BBC America, among others). But it's not going to every version of Disney Plus. Yes, Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor Who is going to debut in a new location — on one of the best streaming services.

Specifically, the deal brings the upcoming (not the previous) Doctor Who seasons to Disney Plus in the U.S. and everywhere else Disney Plus is — outside of the U.K. and Ireland. This is the latest content coup for Disney Plus, following its acquisition of live streams of Dancing with the Stars (formerly on ABC). Disney's move is a clever one, making sure it debuts big-name content outside of just new Marvel and Star Wars shows.

Those in the U.K. and Ireland will still get Doctor Who on the BBC when the series comes back in November 2023. All signs suggest that Disney Plus will get Doctor Who at the same date as the BBC. If the series debuted at the same time (which is less likely) that would be better for those social media, where fans would watch the show together in real time.

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies (who masterminded the 2005 revival) spoke to the news in a Disney Plus press release, saying "I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

And, yes, Davies' note about "reaching a new generation of fans" is pretty crucial. While BBC America is available on the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, linear cable TV is not exactly the future.

There's more to be said about the next Doctor Who seasons, but first, a spoiler warning for the recent Power of the Doctor special!

Ncuti Gatwa isn't the only Doctor coming along

While many expected that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was to play the 14th Doctor, he is in fact going to be the 15th Doctor. When Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor regenerated, the Doc. took the form of David Tennant's 10th Doctor — now the 14th.

It's since been revealed that Tennant and Catherine Tate will reprise their roles for a trio of special episodes for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary — coming in November 2023.

And as seen in the above footage, the old Doctor, who is now the new Doctor, is as confused as you may be. The clip also showed Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor asking for someone to tell him "what the hell is going on here."