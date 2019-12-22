How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles: Live stream this key NFL match-up

A lot will be on the line when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off today (Dec. 22). A Cowboys win means Dallas takes the NFC East crown — and the playoff berth that comes with it. The Eagles need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, with a chance to solidify their hold on the NFC East title next week.

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game is clearly one of the marquee matchups in Week 16 of the NFL season. And you don't need to miss a moment if you know where you can live stream today's Cowboys vs. Eagles game.

Here are all your Cowboys vs. Eagles livestream options, including how to use a VPN if you need to watch today's crucial NFL game.

When can I watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles game?

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game kicks off in Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. According to 506sports.com, the game will be available in most of the U.S., except for the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and Arizona, which gets the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals game at that time.

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Action at 9 p.m. GMT. Don't have Sky Sports? A NowTV day pass to Sky Sports channels costs £9.98.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream?

If you happen to be traveling when the Cowboys vs. Eagles game kicks off, you can still tune in. A virtual private network, or VPN, can let you disguise where you are, giving you the same access to streaming services you'd enjoy at home.

We've tested many different services, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers a great mix of performance and customer support, it's easy to use, and you can get it for a low price if you agree to more a year or more of service.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How can I watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream?

The NFL mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you stream local market games on your phone. You can also turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch almost any game. At this point in the NFL season, a Sunday Ticket subscription costs $58; an option for a package that includes the Red Zone channel raises the prices to $102.96. It would be hard to argue those are very good buys with just two weeks left in the 2019 NFL season, especially with other services available.

To that end, you can turn to a subscription streaming service, though make sure your service of choice includes your local Fox affiliate to ensure that you get the Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream. (Not every service carries every local channel; Sling TV, for example, only offers network affiliates in select markets.) Here's a quick look at possible options for streaming services.

Fubo.TV: Fox is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu now costs $55 a month, after a price hike and includes Fox in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the Cowboys vs. Eagles game and watch it later.