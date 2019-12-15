How to watch Bills vs. Steelers: Live stream NFL Sunday Night Football

If you’re looking for one of the best games of the week each Sunday, opting to live stream NFL Sunday Night Football is always a good place to start. And this week is no different.

This week’s Sunday Night Football game on NBC is pitting the 9-4 Buffalo Bills against the 8-5 Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will see two huge rivals battle it out for what might ultimately prove to be important seeding in the upcoming playoffs. More than anything, it’ll be an opportunity for two highly regarded defenses to take each other on.

Luckily, if you want to watch the Bills-Steelers game this Sunday, there are plenty of ways to do it. Whether you’ve cut the cord and looking to stream or you want to watch the game on your cable or satellite subscription, there are a variety of ways to do it.

Here's how to live stream Bills vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Bills vs. Steelers start time, channel

The Rams-Cowboys game will kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 15. The game will air exclusively on NBC. Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth will be calling the action and Michele Tafoya will be on the sidelines providing extra commentary and insight from the field.

How do I use a VPN to watch Bills vs. Steelers?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream Bills vs. Steelers without cable?

Since the Bills-Steelers game is exclusively on NBC, you’ll need to be able to stream the game from services that work with NBC. Luckily, there are plenty of them.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game if you’ve already cut the cord:

fuboTV: fuboTV is a streaming service aimed at sports fans, with 30 hours of cloud DVR and support for up to three simultaneous streams. You can catch the big game as part of the service's $45 per month package.

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) is a handy streaming service that includes NBC its entry-level $50 tier.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including NBC. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.View Deal

SlingTV: Sling offers NBC in select markets through its Blue Tier, which costs $15 per month. You’ll want to input your ZIP code into Sling’s service to determine whether you’ll be able to stream Fox. If not, move on.View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including NBC. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.View Deal

How can I watch Bills vs. Steelers with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch the game by simply tuning to NBC. Better yet, if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, but want to watch the game on something other than a streaming service, simply use an over-the-air HD antenna to pick up your local NBC affiliate signal. With it, you can watch the game for free.