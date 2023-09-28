How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2023 online: Release date and time

What happens when you're eliminated from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette Sometimes, you get another shot at love in a beautiful beach resort. It's almost time to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2023 to see a new batch of romantic hopefuls get one last chance to forge a love connection.

BIP 2023 start time, channel Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Rejected contestants from the other Bachelor series filter into Sayulita, Mexico at Playa Escondida for several weeks' worth of both men and women exchanging roses with the singles they'd like to spend more time with. New contestants are continually added into the mix, with additional contestants being sent back home until eventually someone is forced to find someone new or stay in their current relationship.

In season 9, Jesse Palmer returns to shepherd all the hopefuls into what they hope will be lasting relationships. With an uneven mixture of men and women to pair up on dates, it's a bit of a more level playing field than what we typically see with The Bachelor.

If you’re ready for more Bachelor, here’s everything you need to know to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 9. Scroll down for the trailer and full cast list.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2023 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Bachelor in Paradise season 9 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2023 in the US

American fans can tune into Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service. Our favorites are Sling TV — ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it — and Fubo.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2023 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Bachelor in Paradise season 9 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2023 in the UK

British Bachelor Nation members may be able to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 9 on the streaming service Hayu.

The streamer has run previous seasons of the Bachelor franchise. Episodes will likely drop on Fridays, the day after the U.S. airing.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2023 in Australia

Aussies will also likely be able to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 9 on the streaming service Hayu on Fridays, the day after the U.S. airing.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelor live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.

Bachelor in Paradise 2023 trailer

"Paradise is crazy!" exclaims one cast member in this first look at Bachelor in Paradise season 9. As the trailer shows, there will be lots of kissing, twerking and, of course, D-R-A-M-A..

Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast

Here is the starting cast in the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 premiere episode.

Men

Aaron Bryant, 30, software salesman (Charity)

Aaron Schwartzman, 34, firefighter (Charity)

Aven Jones, 29, sales executive (Gabby & Rachel)

Blake Moynes, 32, wildlife manager (Clare & Tayshia, Katie)

Brayden Bowers, 25, travel nurse (Charity)

John Buresh, 27, data scientist (Charity)

John Henry Spurlock, 31, underwater welder (Charity)

Jordan Vandergriff, 28, drag racer (Gabby & Rachel)

Michael Barbour, 29, yacht captain (Charity)

Peter Cappio, 33, airline pilot (Charity)

Sean McLaughlin, 26, software sales rep (Charity)

Tanner Courtad, 30, mortgage lender (Charity)

Taylor Pegg, 32, loan officer (Charity)

Tyler Norris, 26, small business owner (Gabby & Rachel)

Will Urena, 30, academic interventionist (Michelle)

Women

Brooklyn Willie, 25, rodeo racer (Zach)

Cat Wong, 26, professional dancer (Zach)

Davia Bunch, 26, marketing manager (Zach)

Eliza Isichei, 27, marketing manager (Clayton)

Genevie Mayo, 26, neonatal nurse (Zach)

Greer Blitzer, 25, medical sales rep (Zach)

Jess Girod, 25, e-commerce coordinator (Zach)

Kat Izzo, 27, registered nurse (Zach)

Kylee Russell, 25, postpartum nurse (Zach)

Mercedes Northup, 25, nonprofit case manager (Zach)

Olivia Lewis, 24, patient care technician (Zach)

Rachel Recchia, 27, flight instructor (Clayton, The Bachelorette season 19)

Samantha "Sam" Jeffries, 27, occupational therapist (Clayton)