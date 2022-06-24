George RR Martin confirms Jon Snow TV show rumors — what we know so far

Remember those rumors that we may get another Game of Thrones spin-off, following the adventures of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) after season 8? George R.R. Martin, author of the Game of Thrones books, has revealed some tantalizing information about it.

Writing on his own personal blog (opens in new tab), Martin confirmed the show is in early development. But not just that, it seems as though the whole thing was Kit Harrington’s idea.

Interestingly, Martin is just confirming what Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen herself, revealed in an interview with the BBC (opens in new tab). “It’s been created by Kit, as far as I can understand," Clarke said, “so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

However, Clarke herself is not likely to appear in the show. She said as much when the BBC asked if she’d return to her most famous role. Plus it wouldn’t make much sense for Daenerys to appear in a show set after Game of Thrones’ final season.

Like so many Game of Thrones characters before her, Daenerys is dead — killed by Jon Snow to prevent her going on a genocidal rampage across the planet. That’s why he was exiled north of the wall in the finale, setting the stage for the sequel series.

The question still remains as to whether the show, whose working title is Snow, will actually get made. Martin confirmed that the spin-off is still in the scripting stage, as is the case with three other Game of Thrones spin-offs: The Hedge Knight, based on Martin’s Dunk & Egg stories, 10,000 Ships (a.k.a Nymeria) and The Sea Snake (a.k.a 9 Voyages).

But nothing has been greenlit, and there’s no guarantee that any of these shows will ever get made. Martin himself isn’t particularly hopeful that all four shows will make it to broadcast — as much as he’d like them to.

Without prior approval from HBO, Martin isn’t willing to divulge any more details about Snow at the moment. Just that Harrington came up with the idea, brought in his own people to develop the show, and that team has visited Martin’s team in Santa Fe to “hammer out the show."

Well anything to avoid writing the Winds of Winter, right? Martin ended his blog by confirming he’s not forgotten about it, and has been writing up a Tyrion chapter this past week. But I suspect we may be seeing Snow on HBO Max before the book actually on store shelves.

In the meantime House of Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off to make it past the pilot stage, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.