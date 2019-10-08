Forget the iPhone 11: This iPhone 12 Video Looks Amazing

Though the iPhone 11 has only been on shelves for a few weeks, anticipation for the iPhone 12 is already heating up. Tips suggest the 2020 iPhone 12 (and iPhone 12 Pro?) will don a new, full-screen design in lieu of the notch Apple has used since the iPhone X.

This stunning concept video offers our first look at what the next generation of iPhones could look like if those rumors prove true.

Created by graphic designer Techy Paradise and found by BGR, this concept video presents impressive visuals of the iPhone 12 Pro. It materializes several of the iPhone 12 changes proposed by top Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

It shows an iPhone with no notch. Rather, the front is maximized for the most screen real estate. The side bezels are ultrathin, while the bottom one is a bit wider. The top forehead looks in proportion with the bottom bezel, but it houses a 16MP selfie camera, TrueDepth 3D sensor for Face ID, and small microphones.

(Image credit: Techy Paradise via ConceptsiPhone)

On the back of the iPhone 12 Pro, the quadruple camera setup is similar to the arrangement introduced with the iPhone 11 series, but with an additional lens. The iconic Apple logo is present, but it seems to be more centered on the panel than in previous iPhones. Before Apple announced the iPhone 11, a rumor that the logo would be pushed down to central location circulated online. It's possible that this change--though small--could come with the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro in this video also supports wireless Qi charging and possibly USB-C charging, which are iPhone additions as in demand as a 5G variant.

(Image credit: Techy Paradise via ConceptsiPhone)

There's a brief second where the clip suggests the iPhone 12 Pro will pack a built-in Touch ID sensor. If that's true, I'll finally be convinced to swap out my iPhone 8 Plus.

This is just a concept video, so it's unlikely that all (if any) of these teased design and feature upgrades will come to fruition when Apple unveils the iPhone 12 in 2020. But Techy Paradise has certainly given us a device to hope for.

For more iPhone 12 news, check out our iPhone 12 hub page. We update it regularly with the latest iPhone 12 rumors and leaks.