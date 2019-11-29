Fitbit deal: Fitbit Charge 3 now $99 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are here, and there's no better time to scoop up gadgets that will help you get back on track after your Thanksgiving feast. The best fitness tracker you can buy, the Fitbit Charge 3, is now on super sale at Amazon for Black Friday.

Fitbit Charge 3: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 has everything you could want in a fitness-tracking band: automatic workout-tracking, sleep analysis, a large touchscreen display and week-long battery life. Fitbit's best fitness tracker just dropped to its lowest price ever, $50 off at Amazon.View Deal

The Fitbit Charge 3 is packed with excellent health and fitness features. The band is swim-proof, automatically logs workouts, tracks your sleep with a built-in SpO2 sensor for deeper analysis and offers up to a week of battery life on a charge.

We're seeing a slew of Fitbit Black Friday deals on all of the company's devices today, so if you're looking for a smartwatch instead of a fitness band, check out the discounts on the Versa, Versa 2 and Versa Lite.