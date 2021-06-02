England vs Austria live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 warm-up

England vs Austria start time, channel England vs Austria begins at 12 p.m PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST on Wednesday, June. 2. In the UK, it's live on ITV 1 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

The England vs Austria live stream is nearly upon us, with both squads stepping up their preparations for Euro 2020 with a friendly at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

The game comes just a day after manager Gareth Southgate whittled down his initial 33-man squad to 26. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins are among those who won't be present for the tournament, which starts on Friday, June 11.

Crucially, England won't be at full strength for tonight’s game against Austria, due to players from the Manchester City and Chelsea squads not yet linking up with the Three Lions following Saturday’s Champions League final.

And, of course, while Southgate has trimmed the provisional squad down to his final team, it certainly doesn't mean he's decided on the first-choice XI for the tournament itself.

The Euros are now fast approaching, with England's opener coming against Croatia on June 13 and Austria facing North Macedonia that same day, so both teams will want to make sure they're hitting competition pace beforehand.

It promises to be an intriguing game — so read on to find out how to watch the England vs Austria live stream tonight.

How to watch the England vs Austria live stream via a VPN

If you don't happen to be in your usual home country for the game, then there's no need to fret — because you can still access the streaming services you've already paid for, wherever you are. All you need to do is use a virtual private network, or VPN, so you appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit).

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

How to watch the England vs Austria live stream in the UK

If you're trying to find the England vs Austria live stream in the UK, head to ITV 1, where it'll air live.

The show will also be streamable via the ITV Hub for free — so long as you have a valid television licence. The match kicks off at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.

How to watch the England vs Austria live stream in the US

Unfortunately, the England vs Austria live stream doesn't appear to be available in the U.S. — so if you're a Brit who's currently in the U.S. for work or pleasure, your best bet might be to investigate a VPN as detailed above.

How to watch the England vs Austria live stream in Canada

As with the U.S., the England vs Austria live stream doesn't appear to feature on any Canadian broadcaster's schedule. So once again, if you're a U.K. television licence holder in Canada right now, a VPN might be the thing you need to follow the game.

Australian soccer fans have slightly more luck, as the England vs Austria live stream will be shown on Optus Sport.

It kicks off at 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday (June 3) — so you might want to get a coffee down you beforehand (or stay up all night).