Cyber Monday deals slice the price of these powerful Nvidia RTX 3060 gaming laptops

Time to get a gaming laptop? Cyber Monday deals are a great time to do so. We found these two laptops that offer tremendous punch for the dollar, with beefy enough specs to power through the latest PC games. Buying a system for about $1,000 all-in sounds appealing, and Newegg currently has two deals that deliver.

Right now, the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071 on sale for $1,049 at Newegg, including a $100 savings via a mail-in rebate card. Alternatively, Gigabyte G5 KC on sale for $999 @ Newegg after a $50 mail-in rebate card.

was $1,149 now $999 after rebate @ Newegg Gigabyte G5 KC gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $999 after rebate @ Newegg

Currently on sale at a discounted $999, the Gigabyte G5 KC gaming laptop is great for games, work and entertainment. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 144Hz screen, a Core 15-10500H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with a voucher for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071: was $1,199 now $1,049 after mail-in rebate at Newegg MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071: was $1,199 now $1,049 after mail-in rebate at Newegg

Discounted to $1,049 after a mail-in rebate, the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071 gaming laptop is lightweight, versatile gaming system for work and play. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 144Hz display, a Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

The MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071 rocks a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, while the Gigabyte G5 KC uses a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10500H CPU. Another big distinction between the two? They each have 512GB of storage, but MSI model uses a speedy NVMe SSD while the Gigabyte model uses a PCIe SSD.

On other core specs, these two models are similarly matched. They each have 16GB of RAM and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 memory. Both have a gaming-optimized 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display running at 144Hz. And both models will get a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade.

The MSI weighs a reasonable 4.1 pounds, and rocks five ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and one 4K HDMI). The Gigabyte weighs in a bit more at 4.85 pounds and has an integrated SD Card reader and six ports (two USB Type-A ports, one of which is actually a USB 2.0 port; one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port; one HDMI 2.0 with HDCP; one min DisplayPort 1.3 and 1 DisplayPort 1.4 Type-C port.

