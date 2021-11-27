Trending

Cyber Monday deals slice the price of these powerful Nvidia RTX 3060 gaming laptops

By

Get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptop for less in Cyber Monday deals

Time to get a gaming laptop? Cyber Monday deals are a great time to do so. We found these two laptops that offer tremendous punch for the dollar, with beefy enough specs to power through the latest PC games. Buying a system for about $1,000 all-in sounds appealing, and Newegg currently has two deals that deliver.

Right now, the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071 on sale for $1,049 at Newegg, including a $100 savings via a mail-in rebate card. Alternatively, Gigabyte G5 KC on sale for $999 @ Newegg after a $50 mail-in rebate card.

Currently on sale at a discounted $999, the Gigabyte G5 KC gaming laptop is great for games, work and entertainment. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 144Hz screen, a Core 15-10500H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with a voucher for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Discounted to $1,049 after a mail-in rebate, the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071 gaming laptop is lightweight, versatile gaming system for work and play.  This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 144Hz display, a Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

The MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-071 rocks a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, while the Gigabyte G5 KC uses a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10500H CPU.  Another big distinction between the two? They each have 512GB of storage, but MSI model uses a speedy NVMe SSD while the Gigabyte model uses a PCIe SSD.

On other core specs, these two models are similarly matched. They each have 16GB of RAM and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 memory. Both have a gaming-optimized 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display running at 144Hz. And both models will get a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade. 

The MSI weighs a reasonable 4.1 pounds, and rocks five ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and one 4K HDMI). The Gigabyte weighs in a bit more at 4.85 pounds and has an integrated SD Card reader and six ports (two USB Type-A ports, one of which is actually a USB 2.0 port; one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port; one HDMI 2.0 with HDCP; one min DisplayPort 1.3 and 1 DisplayPort 1.4 Type-C port. 

In case you wanted to browse through other discounts on other laptops, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday laptops deals coverage for the latest updates.

Melissa Perenson

Melissa Perenson spent more than a decade at PC World and TechHive, and she has freelanced for numerous publications including Computer Shopper, Tom’s Guide, TechRadar and Consumers Digest. 