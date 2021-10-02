Cardinals vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 game online

The Cardinals vs Rams live stream will mark the second time in as many weeks that Matt Stafford will have to lead his offense against another top-scoring opponent. Stafford and L.A. will try to out-duel Kyler Murray and Arizona in this NFL live stream .

Cardinals vs Rams channel, start time The Cardinals vs Rams live stream is airing on Sunday (Oct. 3).

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Kyler Murray is an amazing NFL quarterback to watch. He uses his 5’10 frame to disappear on the football field. No better example of that than his one-yard touchdown run in Jacksonville last week where he pranced into the end zone while the Jags were still trying to figure out who had the ball. Murray has pulled off that play several times in his career while he has also dazzled with this arm. His array of skills has helped this Cardinals team rise to a tie with Tampa as the highest scoring offenses in the NFL averaging 34.3-points-per-game.

The Cardinals (3-0) are also no slouch defensibly. They have forced seven turnovers this season, tied for second in the NFL. Last week against the Jaguars, it was cornerback Byron Murphy who stepped up intercepting Trevor Lawrence twice including a pick-six late in the third quarter that gave the Cardinals the lead for good.

The Rams (3-0) will likely have to win their second straight shootout if they are going to improve to 4-0. Last week Matthew Stafford led his offense to 34 points as they outdueled Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This week, he will have to keep Cooper Kupp, Desean Jackson and Van Jefferson firing on all cylinders as they try to keep up with the likes of Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk.

The great equalizer in all this will be if either defense can step up to keep big plays from happening. Aaron Donald will lead the Rams defense while, J.J. Watt leads the Cardinals. The two have combined for seven Defensive Player of the Year Awards with Donald currently holding that title.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The over/under is 55.

How to watch Cardinals vs Rams live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

Cardinals vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday Oct. 3rd.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling. You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Cardinals vs Rams live streams for free

Cardinals vs Rams live streams in the UK

The Cardinals vs Rams live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Cardinals vs Rams live streams in Canada

